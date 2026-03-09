Graduate programme launched to train ICT specialists

Axiz and SUSE have launched a 12-month graduate programme to train ICT specialists.

Axiz and SUSE have launched a 12-month graduate programme to train ICT specialists in sub-Saharan Africa, with the 2026 cohort beginning in mid-February.

The programme aims to address the shortage of workplace-ready graduates in areas such as enterprise Linux, cloud-native infrastructure and cyber security .

According to a statement, the initiative combines technical training with on-the-job training at partner organisations, where graduates will work in live customer environments under supervision.

Participants will complete the Occupational Certificate: Cybersecurity Analyst (NQF Level 5) alongside SUSE enterprise training.

The companies say the programme also prepares graduates for SUSE Enterprise Administrator and Engineer certifications.

Further training will include Kubernetes and Rancher certification.

Robert Nkuna, chief HR officer at Axiz, says the SUSE Graduate Programme forms part of a broader channel enablement strategy aimed at strengthening long-term ecosystem capability.

“By embedding graduates within partner organisations, we are creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that can support modern infrastructure environments and enhance cyber resilience,” he said.

Magda Hanekom, partner executive for SUSE in sub-Saharan Africa, said there is strong demand for initiatives that help young people gain technical experience.

“There is a massive need for these programmes; we have young people who want to make a success of their lives but lack the resources,” she said. “This is what SUSE and Axiz are bringing to the market. Not only will these students gain technical knowledge, but they will also be hosted and mentored by SUSE partners for the duration of the programme.”