STEAM initiative targets technical skills in North West

Local insurer Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) has introduced a science, technology, engineering, accounting and mathematics (STEAM) support programme at Botlhabelo High School in Brits, North West.

It will target learners in the Further Education and Training phase (Grades 10–12).

According to a statement, the project is funded in partnership with the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA), the North West Department of Education and Northam Platinum.

It is positioned as part of RMA’s social insurance mandate and skills development focus in underserved communities.

The programme at Botlhabelo High School will support 150 learners studying mathematics, physical sciences and accounting. These subjects are regarded as foundational for entry into engineering, ICT, actuarial science and related fields.

Implementation is being managed by youth development organisation Primestars. The intervention includes structured weekend classes, baseline academic assessments, revision sessions and ongoing learner performance tracking . Learners will also receive access to digital and blended learning platforms, printed study materials and structured career guidance.

As part of the initiative, learners will be exposed to bursary and education pathways linked to Northam’s Eland Mine operations, creating potential progression routes into tertiary study and employment.

Speaking at the launch last week, Thulani Sibeko, CEO of RMA Compensation for Occupational Injuries, Diseases and Social Insurance, said the programme is intended to strengthen the pipeline of technical skills in rural areas.

“South Africa’s economic resilience depends on our ability to grow a strong pipeline of technical and analytical talent. Yet, too many young people, especially in rural communities, are excluded from opportunities simply because they lack access to quality STEAM education,” he said.

“Through this investment − and in partnership with INSETA, the North West Department of Education, Primestars and Northam Platinum Mines − we are helping to close that gap. Our goal is to ignite learners’ passion for STEAM careers and equip them with the capabilities our economy urgently needs.”

The launch included a walk-about at the school, where stakeholders assessed infrastructure constraints, including connectivity, science laboratory capacity and learning resources.

Discussions focused on potential additional support mechanisms beyond the academic programme.

SA continues to experience shortages in technical and analytical skills. Data from the Department of Higher Education and Training consistently lists engineering, ICT and financial services roles among the country’s scarce skills.

Industry surveys indicate more than 60% of companies cite STEAM-related skills shortages as a constraint to growth, while only a small proportion of university graduates pursue STEAM qualifications, says RMA. The ICT sector alone is estimated to face a shortfall of tens of thousands of professionals.

Gabby Nxumalo, chief of people and brand at RMA, said the initiative is intended to broaden access to further study and employment opportunities.

“This initiative is not just about academic performance; it is about opening doors to dignity, unlocking potential and empowering long-term economic participation. By investing in these learners today, we are investing in the future of our sector and our country,” she said.

The STEAM project forms part of RMA’s broader portfolio of community and skills development interventions aimed at addressing long-term capacity constraints in the economy.