UWC, Samsung empower next wave of software developers

Top graduates of the University of the Western Cape Software Development Programme, sponsored by Samsung.

Thirty-five students from the fifth cohort of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) Software Development Programme recently graduated, marking the latest intake to complete the industry-sponsored initiative.

The programme, funded by Samsung, is aimed at improving youth employability and expanding access to digital skills among underserved communities.

The graduates form part of UWC’s Future-Innovation Lab, established in 2019 through a partnership with Samsung. The lab provides training in software development, including coding languages, software architecture, web and mobile application development, and database management. It also incorporates work-integrated learning and project-based assignments.

According to the Western Cape government: “Despite having the lowest unemployment rate in the country, the rate remains high (18.1% to 19.6% as of 2025/2026), indicating a need for even more job creation.”

Samsung said the programme is intended to respond to youth unemployment and contribute to ICT skills development. Over six years, 384 students have participated in the initiative, with just over 90% reportedly absorbed into industry roles. The programme has also reached 51% female participation, targeting gender imbalance in the software development sector.

“This collaboration with Samsung demonstrates the real impact that industry-academic partnerships can have on social mobility and inclusive innovation. Our graduates leave this programme with practical experience, professional networks and a strong sense of purpose to shape South Africa’s digital future,” said Lois Dippenaar, institutional planner at UWC.

The 10-month programme includes exposure to artificial intelligence and data -driven software development. Students in the latest cohort presented projects designed to address real-world challenges, developing applications aimed at improving efficiency and solving practical problems.

Nicky Beukes, EEIP project manager at Samsung South Africa, said: “The Future-Innovation Lab reflects Samsung’s long-term commitment to developing digital skills and supporting youth employability in South Africa. Through this partnership with UWC, we are not only equipping young people with in-demand technical skills, but also helping them build the professional confidence and workplace readiness required to succeed in the digital economy.”

Beukes added: “As Samsung, we are very proud of these students' achievements and the positive impact of our collaboration with UWC. Together with our partners, our continued commitment to ICT education and youth empowerment allows us the opportunity to strengthen our focus on uplifting local communities by providing access to ICT training and skills development programmes – ensuring that individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds can thrive in the technology sector.”