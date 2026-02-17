Students to deliver digital literacy to their communities

The free programme addresses youth unemployment by providing digital training via in-person workshops and online webinars. (Image source: 123RF)

WeThinkCode, an African non-profit tech academy, has teamed up with the IDC Social Employment Fund (IDC-SEF) to establish a free community-focused digital skills programme, targeting 44 000 youth across the country.

According to a statement, the initiative leverages WeThinkCode students to deliver digital literacy and work-readiness training directly within their communities.

Using income-backed learning pathways, participating students earn wages while upskilling their peers, tackling the “learn-or-earn” challenge that often limits access to technology careers.

The programme will deliver a mix of digital literacy, work-readiness and soft skills designed to prepare youth for the digital economy.

Participants will learn foundational computer skills, online collaboration tools and essential digital competencies, such as coding basics, data handling and cyber security awareness.

Alongside technical skills, the programme emphasises career-readiness, including resume building, interview preparation, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership development.

Training is delivered through two main channels: in-person workshops hosted by youth-focused community organisations and high schools (grades 10 to 12), allowing hands-on practice and mentorship, and online webinars, which provide flexible national access and digital certificates upon completion, ensuring learners can gain recognised credentials while actively participating in their communities.

Bhavanesh Parbhoo, SEF programme manager, says: “This partnership shows what is possible when organisations collaborate to unlock opportunity at scale. By empowering young people with practical digital skills, we are enabling pathways that unlock career opportunities.”

Research underscores the effectiveness of work-integrated learning: YearBeyond’s 2022 annual report found that 75% of youth experienced improved career prospects after a service year, with 72% employed or studying within six months.

Additionally, 86% reported enhanced self-confidence, and 90% demonstrated growth in leadership and responsibility. The programme aims not only to expand access to in-demand digital skills but also to cultivate leadership among WeThinkCode students.

Early WeThinkCode partner organisations include the SA Artificial Intelligence Olympiad, LEAP Schools, Ennerdale Library and Thokoza Progressive Youth, which have already begun integrating the programme into their activities.

Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, director of partnerships at WeThinkCode, adds: “Digital inclusion is no longer optional. It is foundational to economic mobility. Through the IDC-SEF partnership, our students are advancing their own learning, while shaping the futures of thousands of young people who deserve access to opportunity.”

The programme builds on WeThinkCode’s established partnership with the IDC, which started with IDC CSI funding for Central Johannesburg TVET College’s Parktown Campus.

This collaboration has produced 32 graduates, with 20 already placed with employers, such as Global Track, MTN and Codeplex.

Organisations interested in hosting workshops or referring participants can contact WeThinkCode’s project coordinator at Thulisile@wethinkcode.co.za. Young people keen to join the webinars can register here.