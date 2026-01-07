WeThinkCode appoints new CEO

Ashmita Singh has been appointed WeThinkCode CEO.

Software development academy WeThinkCode has appointed Ashmita Singh as its next CEO, in line with a leadership transition.

The move sees former CEO Nyari Samushonga, who has led the organisation since 2019, step into the role of executive chairperson of the board, effective 1 January.

In a statement, the organisation highlights that during Samushonga’s tenure, it has expanded its footprint and training capacity, training around 600 learners a year across seven campuses, including five run in partnership with TVET colleges.

Furthermore, its funding base has increased, supported by corporate, philanthropic and public sector partners , and the academy now operates an in-house curriculum with specialised technology streams, it states.

Samushonga will continue to play a role in the organisation’s strategy and partnerships.

She comments: “It’s been a privilege to lead WeThinkCode. Our bold ideas have grown into a national platform that has transformed the stories of many young people. This chapter has shown what is possible, and I’m excited for the next one under Ashmita’s leadership.”

Singh, who will take over as CEO, has worked across corporate finance, entrepreneurial ventures and social development initiatives. Her career includes roles at Mazars, South African Breweries and AB InBev, and she has founded several technology-enabled ventures focused on economic participation in underserved communities.

Most recently, she served as managing director at AMANDLA and Rhiza Ventures, scaling national programmes in youth skills and enterprise development. As strategic advisor to Women for Change, she helped secure the declaration of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster in SA.

“The foundation Nyari and the team have built positions us perfectly for this moment,” says Singh. “With AI and emerging technologies accelerating skills demand, we have a tremendous opportunity to scale our impact and ensure more young Africans can participate in, and shape, the digital economy.”

WeThinkCode co-founder and board member Justinus Adriaanse added that the transition is aimed at maintaining institutional stability while bringing in complementary leadership experience. “Nyari’s leadership has strengthened the institution and expanded its impact. As we enter this next chapter, the board was intentional about appointing a leader who can build on that foundation while bringing complementary experience from both corporate and social enterprise contexts. Ashmita’s blend of operational rigour, ecosystem insight, and mission-driven leadership makes her well-suited to extend the trajectory already set.”