GreenPitch announces top 10 finalists

GreenPitch Challenge top 10.

The top 10 finalists for the 2025 Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) GreenPitch Challenge have been selected from over 200 entries.

These early stage start-up and pre-growth phase green businesses will pitch to a panel of judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted on 4 September in Cape Town. The in-person event is by invite only, but those interested in green economy innovation can register to attend the event virtually.

The 2025 GreenPitch Challenge top 10 are:

AgriTex SoilShield (sustainable agriculture, circular economy)

Arable Grow (sustainable agriculture, water)

Agrikey Hydroponics (circular economy, sustainable agriculture)

DC Solar Reclaim solar module disposal and recycling (circular economy, renewable energy)

Dominion Solutions (circular economy, sustainable agriculture)

Magnetic Repulsion Motor (renewable energy, sustainable agriculture)

Peco Power’s Power Brick (renewable energy)

Roc Water Technologies (circular economy, water)

Selectra’s Asset Co. (water, wastewater)

Village Bucket Water Filter (water)

Kwezi Sogoni, programme manager, SA at FNF, stated: “We’re inspired by the vision and drive of this year’s top 10 finalists and proud to support them through the GreenPitch Challenge, together with our partners and investors, as they scale their solutions for a greener future.”

RMB Ventures will host the top 10 at a readiness workshop in the build-up to the pitch event. “We look forward to once again supporting the finalists with the workshop designed to provide insight into the skills they will need to succeed as a start-up in South Africa,” said Ewan Gray, private equity professional at RMB Ventures.

The category winners and finalists of the 2025 FNF GreenPitch Challenge will be awarded a range of cash and prizes to the value of over R300 000.

“This year’s top 10 offer creative solutions across key green sectors. With a focus on water and circular waste innovation, we look forward to providing post-pitch funding and mentorship to help winners grow their impact,” concluded Nicola Redelinghuys, knowledge transfer manager at Innovate UK Global Alliance Africa, one of the prize sponsors.