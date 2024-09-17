Growing AI concerns: Perception shift in top US companies

Professor Johan Steyn, founder, AIforBusiness.net.

Despite the numerous benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), new studies show a dramatic shift in how some of the largest firms in the United States view it.

According to a survey conducted by Arize AI, an emerging AI consultancy and research organisation, more than half of the top 500 US companies now see AI as a possible risk − a fivefold increase in only two years.

This shift in sentiment reflects increased anxiety about the problems and threats associated with AI's rapid progress.

The study highlights a wide range of problems. Companies are increasingly concerned about the protection of confidential information, afraid that AI systems would unintentionally or maliciously release critical data.

Others are concerned about the regulatory landscape, as governments throughout the world strive to adopt regulations that keep up with AI's rapid progress. There is significant concern among firms about being outperformed by competitors with greater AI skills.

Generative AI, which includes systems capable of producing text, graphics, audio and video, has exacerbated these fears. While certain industries, such as automotive, energy and manufacturing, see AI as a major advantage, others, particularly media and entertainment, see it as a possible danger to their business models.

The path to widespread AI use is not without hurdles. As businesses start to use AI solutions, they face the challenges of integrating new technology into old systems.

The initial enthusiasm for AI is giving way to concerns about implementation costs, cyber security dangers and the difficulties of integrating AI with older systems.

There is also growing realisation that AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution. While it has the ability to increase efficiency and streamline operations, it also raises ethical and practical concerns that must be addressed.

Employment impact

One of the most significant concerns is how AI will affect jobs. Historically, new technologies have resulted in employment displacement, but they have also generated new opportunities. AI is likely to follow the same pattern.

While some occupations may go, new ones are expected to develop, particularly in fields that demand human creativity, problem-solving and interpersonal skills. However, the transfer could be challenging.

Workers in the industries that are most vulnerable to automation may face severe upheaval, and it is unclear if the new employment produced by AI will be available to those that are displaced.

Governments and corporations must work together to manage this transformation. There is an urgent need for policies and initiatives to assist workers in reskilling and adapting to the changing job environment.

This technology must be regulated to avoid misuse and ensure its benefits are widely distributed. However, regulating AI is a difficult issue due to the technology's rapid progress and the possible difficulties in using old legal frameworks.

Responsive regulation

The worldwide nature of AI makes the regulatory task even more difficult. AI, like the internet, crosses national borders, making it difficult for a single government to adequately regulate it. International co-operation will be required to set norms and safeguards for AI development and application.

However, achieving such co-operation is not a simple task. The wheels of international diplomacy turn slowly, and there is a genuine risk that AI will outperform regulation efforts, resulting in unexpected effects.

Agile regulation, which entails collaborating closely with companies developing AI, could be a more effective strategy. This methodology enables real-time revisions to rules as AI technology advances, ensuring policies remain relevant and effective.

In light of these uncertainties, organisations must carefully manage the AI ecosystem. For some, the hazards may outweigh the advantages, prompting caution and even reluctance to implement AI. Others find the prospective rewards too large to pass up.

Companies that can strike a balance between innovation and accountability, finding methods to utilise AI's capabilities while reducing its risks, are likely to succeed in harnessing its power.

One area where AI's influence is already visible is the rise of generative AI. This technology, which can generate content ranging from text to graphics, has piqued public interest, while also raising serious ethical and legal concerns. Businesses and authorities must address these concerns as they design a course forward.

The potential for AI to disrupt established sectors is enormous. The emergence of personal computing in the 1980s changed the technology sector, and AI may cause a similar upheaval in the coming years.

The corporations that are dominant today may not be the leaders of tomorrow. Innovation frequently occurs in unexpected locations, and the next breakthrough in AI may come from a start-up or a country with rich energy resources, such as the Middle East, which is well-positioned to become an AI development powerhouse.

As AI advances, it becomes evident that the technology will play a critical role in creating the future. However, the road will not be without its hurdles.

Businesses, governments and society as a whole must collaborate to ensure AI is developed and implemented in a way that optimises benefits, while mitigating hazards.

The future is unknown, but one thing is certain: artificial intelligence is here to stay, and it will continue to transform our world in ways we are only beginning to understand.