Heidi Health enters SA market as clinician-led AI grows

Heidi’s launch in SA brings offline-capable, multilingual AI support to over 15 000 local clinicians. (Image created via Gemini)

Heidi, an AI -driven clinical care platform, has launched its South African operations after more than 15 000 local clinicians began using it organically.

The platform says it now supports about 1.5 million consultations per month in SA, with weekly active usage growing 500% year-on-year.

Heidi's formal entry aims to address a projected healthcare worker shortfall of 97 000 by 2030, using AI to automate administrative documentation.

According to the company, AI is moving from an experimental add-on to core infrastructure in high-pressure healthcare systems. Heidi positions its software as a productivity tool, not just a digital notebook.

The platform integrates with local practice management systems, including Practice Perfect and HealthFocus, and is being piloted by Intercare Group and Fourways Veterinary Hospital.

A key feature for SA is the platform's ability to work offline in low-connectivity areas and support multiple local languages

Heidi has appointed Dr Calvin Howard to lead South African operations and Dr Michelle Yuan to oversee customer success. Both are medical doctors, signalling a shift towards clinician-led tech deployments.

"Adoption in South Africa has been almost entirely clinician-led," said Dr Tom Kelly, CEO and co-founder. "Our role now is to support that momentum with local infrastructure and partnerships."

Heidi enters a competitive market for AI medical scribes, facing rivals including Nabla Copilot and Suki.

For SA, the offline capability is critical. In rural clinics without stable internet, the ability to process data locally ensures the digital divide does not block AI efficiency gains.