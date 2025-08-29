Help recognise a visionary CIO at 2025 IITPSA President’s Awards

Adrian Hinchcliffe, editor-in-chief at ITWeb; Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO at Bidvest Bank – winner of the Visionary CIO Award 2024; and Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga, founder and CEO of TGR Global Enterprises. (Photo: IITPSA)

Nominations are now open for this year’s Institute of IT Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) President’s Awards, which include the Visionary CIO Award.

Established nearly two decades ago, the Visionary CIO Award is presented by the IITPSA, in association with ITWeb and the Gordon Institute of Business Science. It recognises an executive in the corporate IT environment who has demonstrated visionary leadership in applying technology to grow and transform business. The accolade acknowledges the winner’s exceptional leadership and raises their public profile.

Past winners of the Visionary CIO Award (with titles reflecting their roles at the time) include Intikhab Shaik, then head of technology and solutions delivery at SARS; Jacques Barkhuizen, then CIO for digital banking at Absa; Herman Swanepoel, then CIO and innovation officer at Bestmed Medical Scheme; Sandra La Bella, then group CIO at Alexander Forbes; Alec Joannou, then CIO of Sasol; and Sello Mmakau, then CIO of ACSA.

2024’s Visionary CIO Award winner, Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO at Bidvest Bank, commented that as a woman in tech, she saw the recognition as a sign that the industry is moving in the right direction, with more women representation in the sector. “What a privilege it is to be honoured in this way,” she said.

Nominations are open to all ICT professionals in SA – not only IITPSA members. Full criteria and nomination forms are available on the IITPSA website.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 19 September at 5pm. The winners will be announced at the IITPSA President’s Awards breakfast in Johannesburg in November.