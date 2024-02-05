Hi-tech Land Rover Discovery Sport comes to SA

The new Discovery Sport has an updated exterior camera system, an advanced air purification system and a new wheels design

Land Rover says it has integrated a combination of new connected technologies to its latest edition of the Discovery Sport, including the latest generation of its infotainment system and an updated navigation system.

According to a statement, the 2024 Discovery Sport Dynamic SE and HSE versions are now available in SA, taking technology to the next level with an interactive driver display and a revamped interior.

The latest model, which is also available as a plug-in electric hybrid, made its global debut last month with an array of updates, including an updated exterior camera system, an advanced air purification system and a new wheels design.

Its latest generation infotainment, the Pivi Pro1 has an 11.4-inch touchscreen and software-over-the Air2, to help the vehicle’s technology improve with time.

The automaker says its infotainment system has undergone extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver a seamless user experience.

Wireless device charging is now a standard feature, and the addition of two USB-C sockets cater to the growing need for fast and efficient charging.

The carbon dioxide management system detects the C02 level inside and outside the vehicle and Cabin Air Purification Plus combines nanoe X technology to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce bacteria and allergens.

Alex Heslop, director of electrical engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, says: “Incorporating the new 11.4-inch touchscreen and latest Pivi Pro infotainment into the Discovery Sport brings more functionality, more versatility and a more intuitive user experience. A gear shifter and digital 12 inch driver display enhance the modern appeal of the cabin, with an interactive driver display alongside the rest of the cabin updates.”

The interior of the latest Discovery Sport.

For simple navigation, geo-code mapping system, what3words is integrated within Pivi Pro system.

For drivers with the plug-in electric hybrid engine, Pivi Promakes it easier to use public charging networks; displaying where charging stations are located and if the charge station is currently available.

Using the Park and Pay app, which supports in-car payments, drivers can pay for parking using the vehicle touchscreen without retrieving their smartphone.