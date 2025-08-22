Higher education institutions grapple with AI use

Those that embrace AI in the classroom will succeed.

As lecturers at higher education institutions grapple with artificial intelligence (AI) in the lecture hall – some fear its impact while others are finding ways to embrace it – experts agree the technology is here to stay.

Those who are embracing it are the ones most likely to succeed, says Shaun Swartz, CEO of GED Africa and Learnalot. As partners, GED Africa and Learnalot are American GED course providers, offering school-leaving equivalency diplomas recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Swartz says many institutions are experimenting with AI in different ways. Yet, many teachers struggle with it and tell students they can’t use it for fear of failing.

“You can’t do that; AI is now part of this world,” Swartz adds. “Resistance is futile. We’re now a couple of years down the line. I can understand if you were resisting a few years ago, but it’s now mainstream.”

Dr Khalida Akbar, head of research at Milpark Education, says there are many opportunities for educators now that traditional teaching methods have evolved. “I think we need to understand that the pedagogy of traditional lectures and teaching styles has really changed.”

Speaking yesterday at the “Transforming education through AI: Innovation, ethics and impact” conference held by Eduvos, a local private higher education institution, Akbar said AI allows educators to design curriculum and assessments that cater to different learning styles.

“Some learn by visuals. Some learn by lectures. Some learn by notes and study guides. Some need engagement,” she noted.

Swartz added that successful teachers use AI to strengthen students’ analytical reasoning. “They are turning the questions on their head and forcing students to think critically.”

He said students must work backwards from an AI answer to defend whether it is correct, while giving reasons for their conclusion when they do assignments.

Another test is when educators give students a partial “chat” and ask them to conceptualise the next part of the “conversation,” said Swartz. “It’s all about critical thinking skills because general information is useless otherwise. Being able to form an argument is a vital skill.”

AI is also being used to develop tests. Lecturers input variables such as topic, the student’s level of education, as well as what needs to be measured, and the software generates a multiple-choice test that educators then check. The same test can also be machine-marked, with detailed feedback provided.

GED Africa is also exploring AI for marking longer assignments, showing how technology can support both teaching and assessment, Swartz added.

PwC’s latest fourth annual 2023 Higher Education Leaders Survey shows that 66% of the 20 senior higher education staff members it polled believe that AI will play a central role in curriculum design and assessment in “the future”. Eighteen of the respondents see AI as an opportunity and not a threat.

Yet serious concerns remain about unethical use. Professor Michael Esiefarienrhe, head of the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems at the North-West University, said statistics show ethical use of AI in higher education is limited, contributing to more student paper retractions. Esiefarienrhe also addressed the Eduvos conference.

Focusing tests and exams on problem-solving reduces the chance of plagiarism or students relying on AI to do the work, commented Swartz.

Akbar said educators must answer key questions: how assignments are marked, how to improve turnaround times, how to assist students and how to balance time. She added that overreliance on AI must be managed, as boundaries are needed.

“It’s important to define borders because AI is evolving. What we plan for current policies, trends and guidelines may not necessarily be relevant in the next two to three years.”

Learnalot and American GED have explored this potential use of AI for marking and also identifying plagiarism for the past 18 months. “It will take away the favouritism of some people because the computer is marking it and not a human, and we’ll be there very soon…. You cannot accept information from students if you don’t do these tests,” Swartz pointed out.

“AI is not here to replace education. It's hereto reimagine education, to make it deeper, fairer and future-ready for the world,” Akbar said.