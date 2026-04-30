Hisense partners with Phantom Blade Zero as global display partner

Hisense SA targets local gamers with global Phantom Blade Zero partnership. (Image supplied)

Hisense has confirmed its role as the official global display partner for Phantom Blade Zero, an upcoming title developed by S-GAME. The partnership, covering both TV and monitor categories, will be showcased at Gamescom LATAM 2026 in Brazil from 30 April to 3 May.

Hisense says the move signals its expansion into the high-performance gaming ecosystem, positioning its Mini-LED and ULED technology for cinematic, fast-paced gameplay.

The collaboration aims to demonstrate how Hisense’s hardware can render the complex Wuxia aesthetics and fluid combat of Phantom Blade Zero.

For South African gamers, the deal is particularly relevant as Hisense SA increases its local presence. With SA's gaming market seeing a surge in high-speed connectivity and esports participation, demand for displays that support ultra-low latency and high refresh rates has reached a new peak.

“Great gaming experiences are built on both emotional immersion and precise responsiveness,” said Paul Zhang, GM of the brand and marketing department at Hisense Global Commercial Centre.

Hisense faces stiff competition from established brands that have long dominated the gaming display sector, including Samsung (Odyssey Series) and Sony (Inzone and Bravia).

The company has begun a local roll-out to support this vision, recently launching the 34G6K-PTO ultrawide and the N3Q gaming series in the South African market.