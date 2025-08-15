Hisense partners with RGB Gaming as SA’s e-sports market expands

SA’s e-sports market projected to grow.

Hisense SA has partnered with RGB Gaming to supply the e-sports education company with gaming technology, including the Hisense PX3 Pro Laser TV, the C2 Laser Mini Projector and its gaming TV range, as SA’s e-sports market continues to expand.

According to Statista, the South African e-sports market is expected to generate $28.9 million (R507 million) in revenue in 2025, with a projected annual growth rate of 4.83% from 2025 to 2029. This would result in a market volume of $34.9 million (R612 million) by 2029.

User numbers are forecast to reach 18.5 million by 2029, with penetration rising from 24% in 2025 to 28.8% in 2029.

“Gaming culture and its competitive appeal is a rapidly growing industry in South Africa,” said Luna Nortje, deputy GM at Hisense SA.

Barry Louzada, founder and MD of Mettlestate, echoing similar sentiments, noted that gaming audiences are increasing by 20% each year, with Gen Z and Gen Alpha driving engagement. He said brands can use e-sports to connect with consumers and build loyalty.

"Gaming is not just ‘another avenue’ for brands to garner awareness, engagement and acquisition. It’s the way forward,” he said.

However, challenges remain. ICASA’s State of the ICT Sector in South Africa 2025 report found that while internet penetration is high, broadband quality is low by international standards, and rural areas still lack consistent access. Infrastructure, such as reliable servers, is also still lacking.

Representation is another issue. Sam “Tech Girl” Wright, gaming personality and e-sports partner at Red Bull, said women make up a large share of the gaming community but remain underrepresented in professional e-sports.

"It is not because of a lack of talent – it’s a lack of visibility, resources and pathways to compete at the highest level. Until we bridge those gaps, we’re leaving potential on the table,” said Wright.

Louzada also called for a change in perception of gaming, saying it supports teamwork, social skills, problem-solving and creativity.

E-sports is gradually becoming more mainstream, with recognition in universities and schools, Louzada noted.

Organisations such as Mind Sports South Africa, a non-profit affiliated with the International eSports Federation and other bodies, aim to promote competitive gaming and related activities nationwide.

“Partnering with Hisense SA allows us to elevate the quality of our e-sports platforms and reach more young gamers with the tools they need to succeed,” says Jaco Sauer, co-founder of RGB Gaming. “This is not just about tech; it’s about increasing access to competitive gaming opportunities for South African youth.”