Home affairs intros digitally-enabled recruitment

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has introduced its eRecruitment platform, marking another step in its digital transformation journey.

In a statement, the DHA says the eRecruitment platform launch is in line with its commitment to digitally transform, automate all business processes and service offerings, as well as recruit the best available talent in the digital age.

Labelled as its “first-ever” e-recruitment system, the portal enables prospective job applicants to view and apply for all departmental vacancies online without the “hassle” of paperwork for applicants or the department, says the DHA.

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber comments: “Online recruitment has long been a standard practice in the private sector, and it is high time that government catches up.

“Since day one, I have said digital transformation is the apex priority for home affairs. The launch of our very own eRecruitment platform takes us closer towards achieving that goal.

“This platform will enable us to remove paper documentation from the application process. eRecruitment provides a window into what we want the future to look like under our five-year vision to deliver a digital-first organisation. Indeed, for prospective job applicants, the eRecruitment platform has delivered ‘home affairs @ home’.”

The DHA – whose core function is to manage identity, civil status and migration of citizens – has prioritised digital transformation for effective and efficient delivery of services to the public.

The ministry’s offices are often plagued by interruptions and network downtime issues, with the blame sometimes placed on government IT agency SITA’s doorstep.

Furthermore, the DHA must contend with snaking queues at its branches and the illegal practice of blocking slots in queues to resell to members of the public, among other issues.

Since taking over as home affairs minister, Schreiber has committed the department to putting technology at the heart of its strategy to improve services.

In September, Schreiber announced a five-year strategic vision to turn home affairs into a digital-first department during the 2024-2029 term of office.

This new approach envisions a future where no one has to visit a home affairs office in-person to access routine services.

It directs that over the next five years, all of the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised and offered online at the fingertips of clients from the comfort of their own homes.