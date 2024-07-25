Honor 200 Series focuses on portrait photography, AI

The Honor 200 Pro 5G has a triple 50MP AI portrait camera.

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled addition to the Number Series – the Honor 200 Series – in South Africa.

The new series comprises the Honor 200 Lite, Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro 5G.

According to Honor, the mid-range line-up delivers flagship-level performance and the portrait photography level of a professional photography studio.

The new phones were introduced in Johannesburg last night, when Honor unveiled the devices to media, stakeholders and friends of the brand.

During the launch event, it announced the partnerships and collaborations it pursued to increase the uptake of the Honor 200 Series in SA. This includes local streetwear fashion brand Galxboy and GQ Magazine South Africa.

Honor says it joined forces with Parisian portrait photography house Studio Harcourt to co-engineer the Honor AI portrait engine.

The new photography mode utilises Honor’s AI technology to replicate Studio Harcourt’s lighting and shadow effects, streamlining a two-hour photo shoot process into a few steps.

The Honor 200 Pro 5G is the flagship model of the series. It has AI-powered software that recognises lighting nuances and the 50MP portrait main camera has a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor to capture crystal-clear images.

The device’s 50MP portrait telephoto camera and customised Sony telephoto sensor provide light sensing capabilities, to ensure the smallest details are captured on distant objects, says Honor.

The 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage drive provide users with sufficient storage. Running on MagicOS 8.0, the Honor 200 Pro offers AI-powered smart functionalities.

“Honor developed the 200 Series to become our smartphone range for high-quality studio-level portrait photography,” said Honor South Africa CEO Fred Zhou.

“We want to make the latest mobile technology more accessible to the South African public and redefine the future of mobile photography, which is why partnering with Studio Harcourt was a significant milestone for the brand.”

The Honor 200 will be available from R15 999.

According to Zhou, the Honor 200 Pro 5G, which launched in China early this year, is the fastest-selling phone in its category, compared to rivals. It competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A55 and OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

It is powered by a 5 200mAh battery, which provides up to 61 hours of use on a single charge.

While both devices feature the same camera setup and features, the Honor 200 features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Amoled quad-curved display that offers a peak brightness of 4 000-nits and a 120Hz refresh rate for visuals.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Honor 200 Pro 5G and Honor 200 5G will be available in SA from 1 August, at a recommended retail price of R19 999 and R15 999, respectively.

The Honor 200 Lite is already on shelves across the country at a retail price of R9 999.