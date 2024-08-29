Honor collaborates with Google Cloud on AI capabilities

The Honor Magic V3 will be officially launched at IFA 2024, in Berlin.

Honor worked with Google Cloud to introduce three cloud artificial intelligence (AI) features on its upcoming foldable flagship, the Honor Magic V3.

According to a statement, the Chinese multinational phone maker is bringing AI and generative AI features to more of the devices in its smartphone line.

Honor has already integrated new-generation AI capabilities to streamline the user’s smartphone experience, through the use of its own MagicOS 8.0 operating system.

The intent-based interface leverages AI to study and comprehend user habits more effectively, offering a personalised experience.

The Google Cloud partnership will take mobile capabilities to the next level, with the imminent Honor Magic V3 planned to integrate several features, including AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation and Notes Multi-language Live Translation.

The foldable Honor Magic V3 will be officially launched at IFA 2024, a consumer and electronics show taking place in Berlin, from 6 to 10 September.

The device will rival phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

Google Cloud has several similar collaborations with Android phone makers, including Oppo and Samsung.

“As the world’s thinnest foldable phone, the Honor Magic V3 brings advanced capabilities, not only in hardware durability, battery life and photography performance, but also on-device and cloud AI innovations, providing a convenient and intelligent experience for consumers,” says Honor.

It features a 7.92-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 5 150mAh battery, 1 024GB storage and 16GB RAM.