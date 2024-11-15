How AI is reshaping GRC and what to do about it

AI is one of several technologies reshaping GRC and how businesses must respond.

The adoption of new technologies such as AI and big data in business has fuelled the need for new regulatory frameworks in South Africa.

As AI is transforming governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes with real-time risk analysis and automated compliance, the regulatory environment is also rapidly evolving.

Delegates attending the 2025 edition of ITWeb’s GRC event, to be held on 20 February at the Forum in Bryanston, will learn how to unlock their organisation’s full potential by aligning their governance, risk mitigation, and compliance strategies and initiatives with enterprise innovation and agility.

The ITWeb GRC conference will explore the current regulatory frameworks that ensure businesses use new technologies responsibly while promoting transparency, fairness, and ethical use.

Nerushka Bowan, AI, tech and privacy law expert and founder of the LITT Institute, has confirmed her attendance as MC.

Tichaona Zororo, digital transformation & innovation advisory director at Enterprise Governance of IT (EGIT), will deliver a thought leadership keynote on cyber security governance in a digital era.

See also SA needs to up its data protection measures

Other event highlights:

Panel discussions on how AI is reshaping GRC and enhancing business resilience: Learn how AI is transforming risk management, automating compliance, and providing real-time insights.

Agility meets compliance : Explore how aligning GRC with your business strategy can foster innovation and growth without sacrificing compliance.

Business resilience through GRC : Discover how modern GRC strategies can build business resilience in the face of regulatory changes, cyber security threats, and market volatility.

Navigating South Africa's regulatory landscape: Gain a deep understanding of the current governance laws and frameworks in South Africa to ensure your business remains ahead of regulations while staying flexible and innovative.

Event date: 20 February 2025

Venue: The Forum, Bryanston

Click here to find out more and to register.