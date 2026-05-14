How do SMEs keep their businesses cyber-safe?

Ethan Searle, business development director, LanDynamix.

So, you run an SME, which in South Africa translates into operating under tight financial constraints, regulatory complexity, infrastructure bottlenecks and competitive pressures.

Strengthening access to appropriate finance, improving infrastructure, especially energy and logistics, are noted as priorities for SME business owners. However, enhancing business skills and digital capabilities are also among the most cited areas needing support.

sMany SMEs lag in adopting digital tools (e-commerce, digital marketing, cloud systems), which limits efficiency, access to markets and ability to compete in a modern economy.

I asked my SME customers to identify the most significant worries that keep them awake at night. It’s interesting because the responses showed that of the 10 top concerns uppermost in the mind of all of them, cyber, IT and operational failure ranked high with all of them.

Responses ranged from ‘no peace of mind’ that their business is cyber-safe and with appropriate risk mitigation measures in place, to the complexity and sheer frustration of dealing with multiple vendors/suppliers.

Achieving cyber safety is no small task in 2026. Cyber attackers have become significantly more sophisticated and determined, targeting businesses of all sizes. PwC’s Global Digital Trust Insights Survey 2025 Africa and South Africa highlights the urgent need for organisations to implement robust cyber risk mitigation strategies.

Let’s face it, the success of the service provider’s business is totally interwoven with that of its customers.

However, if at this point you are thinking your business is safe – you have a firewall – think again! That’s not to say you don’t also need to protect networks with firewalls, encrypt sensitive data and create incident response plans to mitigate potential attacks – because you do.

PwC’s findings underscore the pressing need for enhanced cyber security measures as organisations navigate an increasingly complex security threat landscape.

As South African SMEs embrace digital transformation, they face an ever-evolving landscape of cyber security threats. From data breaches to ransomware attacks, the risks are real and can have devastating consequences for businesses of all sizes.

The cyber security challenges faced by South African SMEs as they try to prevent cyber breaches − while at the same time ensuring regulatory compliance with the likes of POPIA – are significant.

Managed route

In the absence of in-house security personnel and comprehensive multi-layered security solutions, managed security services offer much in the face of limited budgets.

Organisations, of all sizes, must ensure they have access to the full spectrum of security solutions and services that are crucial to operational up-time. This is the only way to stay ahead of the attacker’s next move, before they make it.

Automation and AI are not only aiding the bad guys to get into networks and systems, but are also a powerful enabler of managed service providers (MSPs) that can now offer more efficient solutions at a lower price.

KNOW MORE For deeper insights into modern cyber defence strategies, register for ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026 or ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg. These annual gatherings bring together leading local and international experts to discuss the threats, technologies and strategies shaping the future of cyber security.

Economies of scale have brought down the pricing of these solutions, so businesses on limited budgets must check it out before they make decisions based on conjecture and not facts.

For example, the price tag of a fully-fledged security operations centre piece of software has dropped by 50% over the past three years alone. This puts resilience within reach of more businesses at a time when it’s most needed.

A managed service offering with a highly-skilled MSP can provide the highest level of protection against today’s sophisticated threats to even the smallest firms.

SMEs, look to the in-house expertise and support of an MSP – let’s face it, the success of the service provider’s business is totally interwoven with that of its customers. MSPs offer SMEs the prospect of a good night’s sleep in the knowledge their business is secure and in the hands of experts, allowing them to get on with the job of running their company.

Beyond the jargon

MSPs can offer security and peace of mind by using a security information and event management (SIEM) platform, combined with security orchestration, automation and remediation (SOAR), to address cyber security challenges.

It is crucial for SMEs to understand the protection that is delivered by an MSP using wide-ranging telemetry data, which is ingested into a SIEM platform, enriched with human-led threat hunting and AI-powered anomaly detection.

Anomalies in network and user behaviour trigger AI-powered, expert-led SOAR workflows that hunt, detect and neutralise attacks, while continuously strengthening security posture.

A skilled MSP can deploy best practice cyber security measures for SMEs, including ensuring protection of identity, business systems, intellectual property and sensitive data, by transforming network activity into actionable intelligence.

An MSP can guide SMEs – those that have the luxury of in-house IT manager as well as those that do not − to keep their businesses cyber-safe by implementing a multi-layered approach.

They can assist with strategies around enforcing strong password policies with multi-factor authentication, regular data backups (off-site/cloud), employee security training and keeping software updated.

Using machine learning, it is possible to build user behaviour baselines − and when anomalies occur, automated, real-time threat responses are triggered and backed by expert intervention.

The managed service model provides SMEs with access to intense skills and deep learning, plus experience from analysts capable of reducing detection and response times and providing full visibility.