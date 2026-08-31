How intelligent networks redefine cyber resilience

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

Modern enterprise networks are rapidly evolving beyond their traditional role of simply connecting users, devices and applications. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), automation and increasingly sophisticated security capabilities, today's networks have become active participants in defending organisations against cyber threats.

Yet intelligence alone is no longer enough. The reality is that no organisation − regardless of its investment in cyber security − can guarantee it will never suffer a security breach.

Modern networks, driven by AI and automation alongside increasingly sophisticated cyber security capabilities, are active participants in protecting organisations from cyber threats.

Intelligence is no longer sufficient. The truth is that no business can be sure of avoiding a security breach, regardless of how much they invest in cyber security.

Because of the increasing complexity of the security challenges organisations face, including software supply chain compromises, insider threats and AI-powered cyber attacks (such as ransomware), prevention is no longer regarded as the only way forward.

Instead, a new benchmark is emerging: cyber resilience. Rather than ask whether an attack can be stopped entirely, business leaders are increasingly enquiring about the speed at which an incident can be detected, contained and recovered from while preserving the availability of essential services.

Modern networks are active participants in protecting organisations from cyber threats.

As a standard, infrastructural networks have been designed to be resilient to a certain extent − at least to the level of the loss of a single component. However, their constantly growing size has increased the possibility of multiple failures. This is seldom factored into their original design.

The migration from network defence to resilience represents one of the most significant changes in cyber security planning today.

According to industry analysts, most studies relating to network security focus on how to improve the robustness of existing network − the capability to survive intentional and/or random failures − rather than its resilience, or more specifically, its capability to recover from failures.

This is where the role of the intelligent network crystallises as a transformational force in enterprise security, with many viewing the concept of network resilience as one of the most significant changes in cyber security thinking over the past decade.

This has led to the emergence of the "self-healing" network. Today, advances in AI, machine learning and automation are bringing this vision into reality.

A self-healing network doesn't mean that systems will eventually resolve themselves without monitoring, or that cyber security professionals will be relegated to less important tasks.

Rather, it refers to a corporate setting where routine defensive actions take place automatically, freeing human specialists to focus on complex investigations and strategic decision-making.

Hallmarks of the self-healing network include the continuous analysis of traffic flows, device behaviour and application performance in real-time. In addition, AI-driven analytics establish behavioural baselines across users, workloads and connected devices, enabling abnormal activity to be identified within seconds rather than days.

This is the basis of the “self-healing enterprise” model in which human judgement remains indispensable when interpreting business context, managing major incidents, conducting digital forensics and making decisions that carry legal, ethical or regulatory implications. The objective is not to replace security professionals but to amplify their effectiveness.

By automating repetitive operational tasks − such as device isolation, policy enforcement, threat correlation and routine remediation − security teams gain valuable time to investigate sophisticated attacks, strengthen security architectures and support broader organisational resilience.

According to Isla Sibanda, an acclaimed SA-based ethical hacker and cyber security specialist, self-healing networks may offer a solution that not only bolsters security, but makes IT and network teams more efficient.

She says the promise of self-healing networks lies not just in their technical sophistication, but in their ability to redefine network management paradigms.

“If we properly apply and maintain these networks, we can achieve a level of resilience and agility that was once thought impossible,” she stresses, adding that AI and machine learning are foundational to the adaptability of self-healing networks.

Successful organisations can therefore be expected to combine AI-driven automation with skilled security professionals, creating a partnership in which technology delivers speed, while humans provide experience, oversight and strategic direction.

How will the success of such a partnership be measured? The most effective measure is “organisational resilience”. This speed at which an attack is detected and how rapidly affected systems are isolated are key metrics.

So too is whether the business remains operational during an incident and the length of a full recovery.

These metrics align cyber security more closely with business outcomes rather than purely technical performance.

In this context, the intelligent network becomes more than a communications platform − it becomes a strategic business asset that protects operational continuity.

Looking ahead, networks are becoming capable of sensing, analysing and responding to changing conditions with increasing speed and precision. Combined with automation, they offer organisations the opportunity not only to defend against cyber threats but also to continue operating confidently when attacks inevitably occur.

The enterprise of the future will not be defined by the absence of cyber incidents. Instead, it will be judged by its ability to absorb disruption, adapt rapidly and recover – self-heal − with minimal impact.

In that future, the most valuable network may not simply be the fastest or the most secure − it will be the one that helps the enterprise heal itself.