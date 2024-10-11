HP Gaming Garage hackathon calls for creativity

Team registrations for the the GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon are open until 20 October.

HP and RGB Gaming are inviting local gamers and developers to participate in the GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon, to be held during the Really Awesome Gaming Expo (rAge) 2024.

The hackathon is open to higher education students and game developers over 18. Teams are challenged to design a game that celebrates South African Heritage, blending culture, storytelling, and creativity.

Participating teams will receive guidance and resources from the HP Gaming Garage course to bring their ideas to life. In addition to prizes, the top 10 teams will get the opportunity to showcase their game prototypes during rAge, from November 29 to December 1 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Michael James, senior project director of rAge, says: “This addition to rAge 2024’s lineup elevates the event offering, giving both gamers and developers an amazing opportunity to shine. We’re excited to see the creativity this hackathon brings to our event and how it adds even more excitement to an already action-packed expo.”

Co-founder of RGB Gaming Jaco Sauer says he is excited to see how the young developers incorporate elements of South African culture into their creations.

Mayank Dhingra, senior education business leader at HP SA, says HP is committed to walking the talk when it comes to empowering the next generation of talent. "The GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon, launched on Heritage Day, gives South African university students a real-world platform to apply their skills and celebrate their rich heritage. By blending culture, creativity, and coding, students can showcase their potential and contribute to the gaming industry.”

Team registrations are open until 20 October: https://hpgaming.rgbgaming.co.za