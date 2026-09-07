Huge Group makes CCO role redundant

James Herbst, CEO of Huge Group.

JSE-listed telecommunications firm Huge Group has made changes to its leadership executive team, making the chief commercial officer (CCO) role redundant.

This is in accordance with the board of directors’ transitional roadmap and evolution of its executive structure, it said in a SENS statement to shareholders on Friday.

In the statement, Huge said following the redundancy of the CCO, Izak van de Merwe, who held the role, has resigned as a director of the company, effective 4 September.

Huge Group is headed by James Herbst in his role as chief executive officer (CEO).

The group’s board comprises nine members, five of which are non-executive and four of which are the executives.

The executives occupy the roles of CEO, CCO, chief financial officer and chief reporting officer.

Van de Merwe was appointed to the Huge Group board in October 2022. He previously held the role of chief operating officer from 2021, which was also subsequently made redundant.

According to the company, he continues to be involved in Huge’s investment portfolio, remains a shareholder and director of the mobile virtual network operator Huge NXTGN (pronounced next-gen), and remains a director of various other Huge Group companies.

The board wished him well and thanked him for his contribution to the company.