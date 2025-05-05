Hundreds of SA public schools don’t offer maths

Maths and physical science are considered gateway subjects to ICT sector career pathways.

With mathematics uptake showing signs of slowing down, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has revealed that some schools, particularly smaller ones, do not have sufficient resources, or the necessary demand to offer the subject.

As a result, a total of 464 public schools across the country’s nine provinces don’t offer maths, led by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 135.

This came to light in a written parliamentary response by the DBE to EFF MP Mandla Shikwambana.

Maths and physical science are considered gateway subjects that provide learners with opportunities to access science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and ICT sector career pathways.

While maths remains a high-priority subject, underperformance in the subject has been cited as an area of concern over several years, especially as passes in these subjects are critical building blocks for skills needed for ICT and STEM professions.

The latest matric examination results indicate decreasing learner participation in both maths and science.

Once learners reach grade 10, they, in consultation with their parents and schools, are required to select subject streams that align with their interests and prospective career paths.

In the parliamentary response, the DBE highlights that limited enrolment in the maths stream sometimes makes it unviable to run a full class for some schools.

Furthermore, there is a shortage of qualified mathematics teachers, as well as budgetary or timetabling constraints that limit subject offerings.

Based on the reply, the department reveals KZN has 135 public schools that do not offer maths. It is followed by the Eastern Cape with 84, Limpopo with 78, and the Western Cape province with 61.

It is 31 in the North West and Gauteng, 19 in the Northern Cape, with 14 and 11 in the Free State and Mpumalanga, respectively.

In a recent interview with ITWeb TV, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube expressed concern at the decline of the uptake of maths, saying fixing the problem will require getting the foundations of learning right.

Intervention incoming

According to the DBE, measures are in place to improve learner participation and performance in maths, as well as ensure more schools are equipped to offer the subject.

Among its interventions is promoting maths in all schools by regularly engaging with provinces, subject advocacy and curriculum support, as well as improving teaching methodology.

“Monthly mathematics meetings are held with all provincial education departments to share best practices, address challenges and promote increased enrolment in mathematics from grades 10 to 12.

“Schools and learners are consistently encouraged to choose mathematics over mathematical literacy where appropriate. Provinces are also supported in strengthening teacher capacity and learner performance in mathematics.

“Ongoing professional development includes a focus on methodology, with the aim of enhancing learner understanding and retention in mathematics.”

Other strategic interventions include:

Mathematics, science and technologyconditional grant support: This supports teaching, learning and resourcing in 500 secondary schools, 300 technical high schools and 200 feeder primary schools. The grant provides for the procurement of equipment, teacher training and learner support to strengthen mathematics instruction.

Trilateral cooperation with DHET and DSTI: The DBE is reviewing and updating the trilateral co-operation framework with the departments of higher education and science, technology and innovation. The initiative is intended to consolidate efforts across the three departments and maximise the impact of aligned mathematics priorities, particularly in teacher development and research uptake.

STEM focus schools programme: New impetus is being placed on this initiative. This is aimed at expanding the number of schools that offer specialised learning environments for learners with aptitudes in STEM, allowing them to pursue deeper, skills-based engagement with technical and scientific subjects.

Mother tongue-based bilingual education: Recognising the language barrier that hampers comprehension in mathematics, the DBE is rolling out a mother tongue-based bilingual education initiative. This will allow learners to access mathematics instruction in both English and their home language, improving understanding and performance. This includes investment in bilingual learning and teaching support materials and the training of educators in bilingual pedagogies.

Strengthening foundation phase and early childhood development (ECD): The DBE is prioritising ECD and foundation phase education as the cornerstone of future mathematics success. A mass registration drive for ECD programmes, the development of National Curriculum Framework-aligned materials, and professional development for ECD practitioners and foundation phase educators are under way. Improving literacy and numeracy at an early age will directly impact future mathematics participation and performance outcomes.

Review of post-provisioning norms: The DBE is reviewing the post-provisioning norms to ensure smaller foundation phase class sizes and prioritisation of teaching posts that enhance numeracy development, addressing inefficiencies in current post distribution.

Strengthening curriculum support and resources: The DBE is updating the national catalogue of learning and teaching support materials for the foundation phase. This ensures that all schools, including those in under-resourced areas, have access to high-quality, age-appropriate mathematics-related resources.

Protecting teaching and learning time: This has been emphasised as essential to improving outcomes. Through the five Ts – time on task, teacher preparedness, testing at the right level, textbooks and technology – the DBE aims to ensure schools are focusing on what matters most for learner success.