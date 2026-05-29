Hunt is on for the country’s top CISOs

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Brainstorm CISO awards. Image for illustrative purposes only (AI-generated).

ITWeb Brainstorm has opened nominations for its inaugural CISO of the Year awards.

Responsible for the CISO Survey and CISO Directory, Brainstorm has been championing the role of the chief information security officer for several years.

This year, the Brainstorm team decided to go further in celebrating the excellence of the country’s cyber security leaders by launching two new awards – the Enterprise CISO of the Year and Public Sector CISO of the Year.

“The CISO role is a tough one,” says Matthew Burbidge, editor, Brainstorm. “With enterprises under increasing digital attack 24/7 from bad actors, the CISO has to ensure their organisation’s digital estate is secure. It’s a complex, multidisciplinary role with myriad responsibilities, from the technical, through to engaging with the business, and even down to soft skills such as ensuring their teams don’t suffer burn-out.

“We at Brainstorm felt that we wanted to do more to elevate the often under-recognised work that these cyber security leaders do. And, I hope our awards will do just that.”

With just a week for the ICT community to nominate their outstanding candidates for the awards, nominations can be made here.

Sponsored by Cisco, the awards are open to public nomination and will be presented at the ITWeb Brainstorm CISO Banquet, on 25 June, where the results of the Security Summit CISO Survey will also be revealed.

“By opening the nominations to the public, we want to unearth the CISO talent out there and discover some of the achievements that they have made in 2026,” says Burbidge.

Nominations close on Monday, 8 June, and a team of judges will then shortlist the finalists and interview them before picking their winners.