Hybrid working model remains popular in SA tech industry

Local tech firms are refining their hybrid work strategies to keep top talent.

Although remote and hybrid job postings have reduced slightly in SA − from 4.3% in 2023, to 3.7% in 2024 − the IT sector leads with the largest number of such postings.

This is according to the latest data from online recruitment firm Pnet, as interpreted by the firm’s team of data insights specialists.

The data is based on empirical data sourced from The Stepstone Group and SA’s online recruitment platforms, which currently hold a combined database of over nine million registered users.

The data paints a clear picture: companies that embrace flexible work policies are gaining a competitive-edge in talent attraction and retention, says Pnet.

Despite global trends pushing for a return to the office, South Africa’s job market still values flexibility.

Remote and hybrid job postings have declined over the last two years, but they remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels (just 0.2% in 2019). The IT sector is in the lead, with 57% of jobs advertised consisting of remote job opportunities, especially in software development, data analysis and systems administration, says Pnet.

Business and management (14%) and sales (6%) are also holding onto hybrid and remote work options, says the recruitment firm.

“While some big corporations are bringing employees back full-time, local businesses are taking a more flexible approach. Tech, finance and business consulting firms are refining their hybrid work strategies to keep top talent. Start-ups and smaller businesses are using flexible work as a key hiring advantage. Employers and employees are still finding common ground. Businesses need in-person collaboration, but workers value flexibility. Striking that balance is the next big challenge,” says Pnet.

Industries leading the remote and hybrid work revolution in South Africa.

A report released by CareerJunction in January came to the same conclusion: remote work is on the decline in SA, but the ICT sector remains a stronghold for these opportunities.

Remote work in IT has grown significantly, from just 2.3% of job listings in 2019, to 11.5% in 2024, making it the most resilient sector for work-from-home opportunities, it says.

Technical and business architecture, software development, UX design, database design, development and administration are among roles within the IT sector that have seen notable increases in remote work, notes CareerJunction.

“Looking more closely at current job roles offering remote working options, it becomes clear that the tech sector is still on the forefront of remote work: IT holds the most remote vacancies, followed by business and management, sales, finance and admin, office and support roles,” says CareerJunction.

Pnet’s data highlights the benefits of keeping remote and hybrid models in the mix:

Access to top talent: Vacancies that offer remote or hybrid work receive up to 169% more applications.

Stronger employee retention: Flexible work keeps employees happy and engaged, reducing turnover.

Better productivity: A hybrid approach helps balance collaboration and focused work time, boosting efficiency.

“The data suggests that adaptability is key,” states Pnet. “It’s not about choosing between remote or office work. As remote work stabilises in SA, businesses that fine-tune their recruitment strategies will stay ahead of the game. Companies that get this balance right will have the advantage in hiring − and keeping − great people.”