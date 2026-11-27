ICASA has extended the deadline for input on the next International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum process. (Image source: iStock)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has extended the deadline for written responses to its questionnaire on the assignment of high-demand radio frequency spectrum.

This, after it initially set the submissions deadline for 30 November.

In a statement issued this week, ICASA says the new deadline for submissions is 29 January 2027, at 4pm.

According to the regulator, the extension follows requests from stakeholders for additional time to prepare their responses.

“Some stakeholders have competing commitments and limited resources. Given the importance of this questionnaire, the extension gives them more time to prepare comprehensive and well-considered responses,” says councillor Ntombiza Sithole, chairperson of the council committee on high-demand spectrum.

Earlier this month, ICASA published a questionnaire for stakeholders on the planned licensing process for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) radio frequency spectrum.

ICASA is looking to license spectrum in the following bands: IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300 and IMT3500.

Additionally, the regulator says it is considering the inclusion of 80MHz of spectrum previously reserved for the wireless open access network . This comprises:

IMT700: 2 × 10MHz of paired spectrum (FDD)

IMT2600: 30MHz of unpaired spectrum (TDD)

IMT3500: 30MHz of unpaired spectrum (TDD)

According to ICASA, only the submission deadline has been changed and nothing else in the questionnaire.

As a result, respondents should follow all other submission requirements set out in the original notice.

To access the questionnaire, click here.