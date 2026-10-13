ICASA strives for balance in rapidly-changing digital economy

ICASA seeks to balance innovation, investment, competition and public interest in the rapidly-changing digital economy. (Image source: iStock)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is expanding its regulatory approach to accommodate the rapidly-changing digital economy, which includes satellite services, data centres, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

During Conext 2026, Digital Council Africa’s annual event, ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi last week outlined the regulator’s plans. He highlighted ICASA's shift towards a broader regulatory strategy that balances innovation, investment, competition and public interest.

According to Ramusi, the authority is considering different approaches to regulating emerging technologies and business models, ranging from conventional licensing, to lighter-touch oversight and regulatory sandboxes that allow new solutions to be tested within defined safeguards.

“Ultimately, our ambition should be clear. We are going to expand ICASA's regulatory remit for a rapidly-changing digital economy,” he noted.

“Not every emerging technology or business model requires the same regulatory response. The future regulator, which we are currently building, must have a broader regulatory toolkit, and importantly, must know which instruments to use, when to use it and when not to regulate.”

ICASA regulates the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal services sectors in the public interest, issuing licences and overseeing compliance with industry regulations.

Its mandate includes managing radio frequency spectrum, promoting competition, protecting consumers and supporting access to affordable, quality communication services.

Mothibi Ramusi, chairperson at ICASA. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Beyond linear telecoms

ICASA’s evolving mandate comes as digital infrastructure increasingly encompasses more than conventional telecommunications networks.

Fibre, mobile towers, undersea cables, data centres, cloud platforms, internet exchange infrastructure and the energy systems that sustain them are becoming interconnected components of the digital economy.

Ramusi said this convergence creates opportunities for infrastructure operators and investors, but also requires regulation to evolve alongside technological developments.

He argued that connectivity should be measured by its contribution to economic participation rather than network deployment alone, particularly as SA seeks to improve access in underserved communities and attract investment in next-generation infrastructure.

“We must move from connectivity to capability, from infrastructure deployment to productive economic participation of all, including rural communities.

“ICASA has reviewed its regulatory intervention plan to align its work with the changing infrastructure landscape and improve certainty for businesses making long-term investment decisions.”

He pointed to spectrum planning as one of the mechanisms through which the regulator could support this transition. In July 2026, ICASA published an updated National Radio Frequency Plan, alongside its International Mobile Telecommunications Roadmap 2026, intended to guide spectrum planning and assignment for existing and future generations of mobile broadband.

In May, the authority introduced regulations for dynamic spectrum access and opportunistic spectrum management in the innovation spectrum, covering the 3.8GHz to 4.2GHz range and the 5GHz to 6GHz bands through a database-driven sharing framework.

“These measures are intended to support more flexible spectrum use, potentially creating opportunities for infrastructure providers and developers, while making better use of a scarce national resource.”

Sky is the limit

Satellite connectivity is another area in which ICASA is adapting its regulatory approach. Ramusi said satellite services should form part of an integrated national connectivity model rather than be viewed exclusively as competitors to terrestrial networks.

Recent developments point to growing interest in satellite connectivity in SA, as established global players increasingly set up presence locally.

Amazon Leo has signed a deal with Herotel to introduce satellite broadband under its evry brand, with commercial services expected in 2027.

In June, BrainSAT South Africa launched satellite communications services alongside next-generation Thuraya satellite phones, targeting government and business users, as well as remote communities.

Multi-orbit and Ka-band satellite connectivity provider Avanti Communications is also expanding its South African presence, while Q-KON partners with Eutelsat OneWeb to deliver low-Earth-orbit connectivity for enterprise networks, mobile backhaul and hard-to-reach locations in SA.

Starlink’s South African entry has been delayed by black economic empowerment requirements, prompting the SpaceX-owned provider to explore alternative compliance arrangements.

Starlink is operational in several neighbouring African countries.

South African law requires that telecoms operators meet ownership and empowerment conditions, including a minimum 30% stake held by historically-disadvantaged South Africans, which Starlink has not yet complied with.

According to Ramusi, combining satellite, fibre and wireless infrastructure could help extend coverage to communities where conventional network deployment is commercially difficult, while supporting broader national connectivity objectives.

“The authority has already developed a draft satellite licensing framework which seeks to position South Africa to take advantage of the new opportunities emerging across the satellite and broader space economy,” Ramusi continued.

“The proposed framework comes as satellite technology creates new possibilities for delivering connectivity across remote and underserved areas. Its regulatory treatment will need to accommodate new market entrants while safeguarding competition, effective spectrum management and South Africa’s national interests.”

Ramusi called for greater coordination between infrastructure developers and public sector institutions to limit unnecessary duplication. He cited existing infrastructure belonging to entities such as Eskom and Transnet as potential assets in more integrated planning.

New tech, new questions

The growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) is also changing the demands placed on SA’s digital infrastructure.

Networks must increasingly connect people and businesses to computing resources, as well as support communication between machines and intelligent systems.

Ramusi pointed out SA has the foundations to strengthen its position as a digital infrastructure hub for the African continent, citing its geographic position, financial system and international connectivity.

However, he stressed that the expansion of data centres requires engagement with municipalities, surrounding communities and other stakeholders, particularly where developments raise environmental or local planning concerns.

“As part of our rapid deployment regulations, we have now advised South Africans that, for any infrastructure built, the best place to start is to engage communities and towns, because we know that we’ve got civil groups, the green and environment, and other stakeholders that have an interest in environmental matters.

“ICASA’s rapid deployment regulations provide a framework for engagement around infrastructure development, including towers and data centres, and we urge operators to consult affected communities.”

The regulator’s role, he explained, must be considered alongside the responsibilities of other authorities involved in land use, environmental matters and local development.

ICASA is therefore open to discussions on a workable model that supports infrastructure expansion, while addressing community concerns.

SA’s data centre expansion is already facing scrutiny from the South African Human Rights Commission, which is investigating the sector’s human rights implications, including resource consumption, environmental impacts, land use and community consultation.

Ramusi also highlighted data sovereignty and cloud policy as important considerations for ICASA as computing infrastructure expands – raising questions about how personal information is stored, managed and protected.

Alongside emerging technology regulation, ICASA wants infrastructure investment to reach areas beyond established commercial corridors.

Ramusi cited a 2025 digital infrastructure investment study by the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the National Planning Commission, which estimated South Africa would require cumulative investment of between R108 billion and R142 billion to connect all households to high-speed broadband, using 100Mbps as the universal target.

He said the scale of the investment requirement presented opportunities for network operators, infrastructure funds and other investors, particularly in rural communities, townships and government facilities.

However, expanding coverage will require viable investment models, demand aggregation and greater participation by local entrepreneurs and small businesses, he warned.

“For those that are already projecting your business in the next five years, you can now put this number as part of your projection in financials for your investment because, definitely, there is still business in this country to expand our network, especially for the underserved, the underprivileged communities in rural communities where I come from,” he concluded.