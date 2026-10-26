ICASA, Parly mourn Paris Mashile’s passing

ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi. (Image source: ICASA)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies are mourning the passing of former chairperson Paris Mashile.

Mashile passed away last week, following “a long illness and hospitalisation,” according to a brief statement on social media.

He held various positions within ICASA, including chairperson, councillor and member of the complaints and compliance committee (CCC).

Mashile served as chairperson from 1 July 2005 to 30 June 2010. He returned to the authority as a councillor in April 2016 and was appointed as acting chairpersonin September 2017, serving in that capacity until November 2017.

In a statement, ICASA says the former chairperson continued to contribute until his council term ended in June 2020.

Following his council tenure, he continued to serve the authority as a member of the CCC, initially appointed from 1 January 2021 and reappointed on 1 January 2024, which was due to conclude on 31 December, according to the regulator.

“Through his leadership, Mr Paris Mashile advanced competition across the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal services sectors, championed greater consumer choice, promoted universal access and helped prepare South Africa for a digital future,” says ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi.

“He also led important regulatory work towards the convergence of licences, shaping the development of the country’s communications landscape.”

ICASA adds that Mashile led the authority at an important stage in the development of South Africa’s communications sector, through which he contributed to considering regulatory matters and promoting compliance in the public interest.

“Mr Paris Mashile dedicated a significant part of his professional life to communications regulation in South Africa. His service as chairperson and councillor of ICASA and later as a member of the complaints and compliance committee reflects his continued contribution to the authority and the broader communications sector,” states Ramusi.

“On behalf of the council, management and staff of ICASA, we honour his legacy of service and extend heartfelt condolences to the Mashile family, his friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Portfolio committee chairperson Khusela Sangoni-Diko also lauded Mashile’s contribution to South Africa’s ICT sector, noting it spanned decades.

“On behalf of the committee, I extend our deepest condolences to the Mashile family, his friends, colleagues and the broader ICT community. His passing is a profound loss to the country, particularly to the communications and digital technologies sector, which benefited immensely from his expertise, leadership and unwavering commitment to the public interest.”

Sangoni-Diko adds that Mashile made a “significant contribution” to the development and transformation of South Africa’s communications sector, serving in leadership roles across industry, regulation and academia.

“He was widely respected for his technical expertise, strategic vision and dedication to strengthening the country’s communications landscape.”