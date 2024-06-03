ICASA readies call termination rate hearings

ICASA will hold public hearings on the call termination rates.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) will host hybrid public hearings on the call termination rates, on 13 June.

This comes after the telecoms regulator published the draft amendments to the Call Termination Regulations, of 2014 and 2018, for public comment.

Voice call termination is the service that one network offers another to carry voice traffic to its end-users.

The charge for this service has been the subject of concern, where it has been viewed as a constraint to effective competition, as well as a driver of high retail prices of telecoms in SA.

In a statement, ICASA notes the draft amendment regulations were published in the Government Gazette in March, with the closing date for submissions on 10 May.

Those scheduled to present at the hearings include Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Vox and the Internet Service Providers' Association.

Says ICASA: “These regulations are expected to make a substantial impact on the pricing structure of voice calls in South Africa, which remains an important segment of the market and which has an important role to play in reducing the cost to communicate.”

ICASA invites members of the media, interested stakeholders and members of the public to attend the public hearings.

The hybrid hearings will be hosted at ICASA’s head office at Eco Point Office Park, Centurion, as well as on Microsoft Teams.