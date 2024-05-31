IEC restores election dashboard after brief outage

The screen crash came as vote counting in the National and Provincial Elections 2024 was completed.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) moved swiftly to restore the functionality of its results dashboard after it briefly crashed this morning.

The dashboard displays the national election results at the Johannesburg-based Results Operating Centre (ROC).

While it is not clear what caused the crash, in a statement issued earlier, the IEC said it is working to resolve the issue speedily.

“We apologise for the issue with our public-facing system, and are working on restoring the service. The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results,” said the IEC.

In an update, the electoral body says: “The Electoral Commission confirms it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres.

“The data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised. All services have since been restored and the leaderboard is working normally. Result processing continues unaffected.”

The dashboard is housed at the hi-tech Gallagher Estate, Midrand ROC, which officially opened last week.

The ROC serves as the central hub where political parties, candidates, observers, stakeholders and the media are stationed this week, during the national elections. Political parties have been allocated workstations.

Described as a digitally-advanced ROC, the building is powered by digital infrastructure, innovative technologies and high-speed WiFi from Telkom subsidiaries BCX and Openserve, among other IT providers.

the process to capture and validate results is under way, according to the IEC.