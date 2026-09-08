If all CRM systems do the same thing, why are the results so different?

Make CRM part of the sales process. (Image source: 123RF)

Ask five CRM vendors what their software does and you are likely to hear remarkably similar answers.

Contact management. Sales pipelines. Activities. Dashboards. Reporting. Mobile access. Automation. Artificial intelligence.

On paper, the differences can sometimes look surprisingly small.

So, if most CRM systems apparently do the same things, why do some become central to the way a company operates while others end up as expensive databases that salespeople reluctantly update before the Monday morning sales meeting?

The answer is that buying CRM based on a feature checklist misses the point.

The real question is not what can the CRM do?

It is what can the business do better because of the CRM?

And that is where the differences become significant.

A CRM is not just a customer database

The original purpose of CRM was relatively straightforward: give an organisation a central place to store information about its customers.

That is no longer enough.

Knowing a customer's telephone number, e-mail address and last interaction is useful, but hardly a competitive advantage.

A modern CRM should help answer far more valuable questions.

Which opportunities are genuinely progressing? Which customers are being neglected? Are salespeople generating enough new activity to support next month's pipeline? Where are deals becoming stuck? Which customers represent cross-selling opportunities? Which salespeople need assistance?

And perhaps most importantly: where should management intervene today to influence tomorrow's sales result?

That distinction is important.

A basic CRM tells management what happened.

A good CRM helps salespeople determine what should happen next.

An excellent CRM helps management see what is likely to happen before the sales result arrives.

This is where Maximizer becomes interesting

Maximizer has been developing CRM technology for nearly four decades.

But longevity on its own is not a reason to choose any technology platform. What matters is what has been learnt during those years.

One area where Maximizer has differentiated itself is its focus on sales leadership and, particularly, the use of leading indicators.

Most businesses are very good at measuring lagging indicators: sales achieved, revenue generated, deals won and targets missed.

The problem is that by the time those numbers appear, the result has already happened.

Leading indicators look at the activities that contribute to those results: calls, meetings, follow-ups, opportunities created, deal progression and other measurable sales behaviours.

If a salesperson's prospecting activity falls dramatically this month, the impact on revenue may only become visible several months later.

A traditional sales report tells you about the problem when the revenue disappears.

A CRM designed around leading indicators gives the sales manager an opportunity to see the warning signs and act earlier.

That moves CRM away from simply recording sales performance towards actively helping to manage it.

Your CRM should fit your business – not the other way around

Another significant difference between CRM systems is how easily they can adapt to the organisation using them.

Every company sells differently.

A financial adviser does not have the same sales process as an engineering company. A medical device supplier may sell through surgeons and hospitals. A tourism business may deal with agents, operators, properties and travellers. A capital equipment supplier may manage opportunities lasting more than a year.

Trying to force all of these businesses into the same rigid CRM structure makes little sense.

Maximizer can be configured around an organisation's terminology, fields, sales stages, processes, dashboards and reporting requirements.

That sounds like a technical issue, but it has an important human consequence.

People are more likely to use a CRM that reflects the way they actually work.

And adoption remains one of the biggest determinants of CRM success.

The most sophisticated CRM in the world delivers very little value if the sales team does not use it properly.

What does successful CRM adoption actually look like?

There is a useful South African example.

Johannesburg-based Hydraform International has used Maximizer since 2012. The company manufactures alternative building technology and operates internationally across more than 50 countries.

Over the years, its CRM accumulated a substantial history of customers, sales activity and operational information.

When Hydraform's requirements changed, the company did not automatically assume that its existing CRM was still the right answer. It explored other CRM systems.

One of the challenges was finding an alternative capable of dealing effectively with more than 35 years of accumulated business data.

Hydraform ultimately moved from Maximizer On-Premise to the cloud-based Maximizer Sales Leader Edition, gaining stronger reporting and remote access while retaining the history and processes it had built up over many years.

Its Admin and Operations Director, Annelien Nel, describes Maximizer as “the brain of our business operations”.

That is perhaps the best definition of what a successful CRM implementation should eventually become.

Not another piece of software.

Part of the operational memory of the company.

CRM should work where the salesperson works

Another useful test of CRM is how much administration it creates.

Salespeople spend their days in meetings, e-mails, telephone calls, travelling and talking to customers. If every interaction requires them to stop what they are doing, open another application and manually capture information, CRM quickly becomes a chore.

Modern CRM therefore needs to fit into the user's working environment.

Mobile access, e-mail integration, automation and integration with other business applications reduce the gap between doing the work and recording the work.

The objective should be simple: make CRM part of the sales process rather than another administrative job that has to be completed afterwards.

AI changes the equation again

Artificial intelligence is now appearing in almost every business software discussion.

But putting an AI button on a CRM does not automatically make the CRM intelligent.

The real opportunity is what AI can do with the information already accumulated inside the organisation.

Consider what may exist inside a CRM after 10 or 15 years: customer conversations, meeting notes, e-mails, activities, opportunities, complaints, proposals and account history.

That represents an extraordinary amount of institutional knowledge.

Historically, accessing it depended on somebody knowing where to look.

AI changes that.

Modern AI-enabled CRM can analyse activity, highlight stalled opportunities, identify unusual changes in behaviour and help bring relevant customer information to the surface when it is needed.

Combined with leading indicators, this potentially changes the role of CRM quite dramatically.

Instead of asking:

“What happened?”

Management can increasingly ask:

“What is happening, what is likely to happen next, and where should we intervene?”

That is a much more valuable conversation.

The software is only half the CRM decision

There is another uncomfortable truth about CRM.

Companies do not really implement CRM software.

They implement a way of working.

The technology is only part of that.

Data migration, configuration, integration, training, management commitment and ongoing support will ultimately determine whether the investment succeeds.

This is particularly relevant to South African mid-market businesses, which generally do not have enormous internal CRM teams.

They need technology powerful enough to support sophisticated requirements, but practical enough to change as the organisation changes.

And they need people who understand not only the software, but sales processes and customer management.

So, are all CRM systems the same?

Only in the same sense that all cars are the same.

They may have four wheels, an engine and a steering wheel, but that tells you very little about how they will perform when you actually need to go somewhere.

CRM is no different.

Almost every credible CRM can store a contact, create an opportunity and display a dashboard.

Those are no longer the questions businesses should be asking.

The questions are:

Will our people actually use it?

Can it adapt to the way our organisation sells?

Can it preserve and make use of our institutional customer knowledge?

Can management see problems before they affect revenue?

Can it turn customer data into useful intelligence?

And ultimately:

Will it help us win, retain and grow more business?

That is where CRM systems stop looking the same.

And it is where Maximizer has spent nearly four decades building its difference.