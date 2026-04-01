iiDENTIFii joins Microsoft Digital Natives Programme

Lance Fanaroff, co-founder of iiDENTIFii.

Cape-based biometric identity verification firm iiDENTIFii has been accepted into the Microsoft Digital Natives Programme, an initiative supporting high-growth, cloud -native software companies building on Microsoft technologies.

The programme enables participants to accelerate innovation and scale by deepening their technical engagement with Microsoft, according to iiDENTIFii. The company’s identity verification platform leverages Microsoft Azure to support organisations with user onboarding and authentication.

Lance Fanaroff, co-founder of iiDENTIFii, said the company joined the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in August 2024 to “provide secure and seamless customer onboarding, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards while protecting against sophisticated digital threats".

Fanaroff said affiliation with the Digital Natives Programme brings access to technical enablement resources, guidance on cloud architecture and go-to-market opportunities. He added that this could help the company expand its digital identity solution portfolio for digital public infrastructure into new markets.

Digital identity adoption continues to accelerate, especially in regulated sectors such as financial services, fintech and government, fuelling demand for trusted, high-assurance biometric verification, iiDENTIFii said. The company added that acceptance into the programme will expose it to Microsoft’s customer base across SA and Africa.

Timothy Mwangi, technical lead for MEA Digital Natives at Microsoft, said: “Companies like iiDENTIFii are building solutions that help financial institutions and digital businesses deliver secure and user-friendly identity verification.”

See also SA biometric ID firm joins Azure Marketplace

According to Microsoft and iiDENTIFii, as digital transformation accelerates across sectors, secure and privacy-centric identity verification remains critical to enabling trusted digital engagement.