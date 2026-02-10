inDrive partners with Cartrack on driver safety tools

From left: Ashif Black, inDrive country representative South Africa; Elorm Kumado, inDrive senior driver operations specialist South Africa; Bret Smith, chief commercial sales officer at Cartrack South Africa; and Adi Silva, driver marketing lead EMEA. (Image: Supplied)

As South Africa’s e-hailing sector adjusts to tighter regulatory scrutiny around safety and compliance , inDrive has collaborated with vehicle tracking and telematics company Cartrack to offer additional safety services to drivers.

The collaboration introduces a service called E-Hailing Plus, which provides access to vehicle tracking, emergency response and optional artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled dashcam technology.

It is offered independently by Cartrack and is not integrated into the inDrive platform.

The move comes as updated e-hailing regulations place increased emphasis on safety, responsible operations and protection for drivers and passengers, amid increasing incidents of hijackings, attacks on e-hailing drivers and growing tensions in the transport industry.

While the regulations do not prescribe specific insurance requirements, commercial and e-hailing insurance remains widely recommended due to increased exposure to road-related risks.

Participation does not affect trip allocation, earnings, working hours or driver ratings on the inDrive platform.

According to the companies, the service includes AI-powered dashcams that can record incidents, provide video evidence for insurance claims and issue alerts related to driver fatigue or distraction.

Drivers also gain access to 24/7 emergency response services, an in-vehicle panic button, live GPS tracking, hijacking and stolen vehicle recovery, and the Cartrack mobile application.

Cartrack notes that no data is shared with inDrive unless drivers explicitly choose to do so.

“Drivers are the backbone of our platform, and their safety defines the safety of our entire ecosystem,” says Ashif Black, inDrive country representative in South Africa.

“As industry standards evolve, we must go beyond compliance and provide drivers with tools that genuinely protect them on the road. Cartrack’s technology brings drivers real, practical support in moments where every second matters.”

Joshua Victor, CEO of Cartrack South Africa, notes the partnership is aimed at addressing ongoing risks faced by drivers.

“South Africa’s drivers face real, daily risks, and our mission is to ensure they never face those situations alone,” states Victor. “Partnering with inDrive allows us to extend safety technology, rapid emergency response, and vehicle protection to the drivers who keep our cities moving. Together, we’re helping build a safer, more resilient e-hailing ecosystem.”

Bolt has enhanced its in-app Safety Toolkit by partnering with the Automobile Association of South Africa to provide 24/7 private armed response and medical services for users.

Uber has integrated an in-app emergency button, the Safety Toolkit, which allows riders and drivers to directly connect with private security, police, or emergency services.