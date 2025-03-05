Industry veteran Ha Hoang joins Commvault as CIO

Ha Hoang, the new CIO of Commvault.

Commvault, a global provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions, has appointed Ha Hoang as its new chief information officer (CIO).

With over 25 years of experience in heading up enterprise technology transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, Hoang brings a wealth of expertise in cloud strategy, software-as-a-service optimisation and global infrastructure operations, says Commvault.

In her new role, Hoang will focus on advancing next-generation cloud, security and artificial intelligence (AI) technology initiatives and operations, it adds.

She will work closely with Commvault’s engineering and product teams to drive innovation.

Before joining Commvault, Hoang was group VP of cloud engineering and infrastructure at global tech firm UKG, where she led global cloud transformation projects. She also held leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Wipro.

“I look forward to working internally to advance cloud, security and AI initiatives and operations, while also engaging with customers and partners to showcase, first-hand, how they can advance resilience via Commvault technologies,” she comments.

“Ha’s proven track record of building and deploying innovative cloud solutions and cutting-edge technologies that can advance critical business objectives and operations makes her a perfect fit for Commvault,” says Danielle Sheer, chief trust officer at Commvault.

In January, Commvault announced a new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon cyber security platform.

The collaboration leverages CrowdStrike’s security data and threat intelligence within the Commvault Cloud, delivering layered threat detection and fast data recovery for joint customers.