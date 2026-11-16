InfoReg must not be AI regulator, says ex-member

Sizwe Snail ka Mtuze, professor of cyber law at Nelson Mandela University and MD of Snail Attorneys.

The Information Regulator (InfoReg) should not have the dual mandate of also being the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) regulator.

So said Sizwe Snail ka Mtuze, professor of cyber law at Nelson Mandela University and MD of Snail Attorneys, reflecting on five years of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Snail ka Mtuze was among the initial members that set up the office of the InfoReg, South Africa’s data privacy enforcer, in December 2016. He addressed last week’s 2026 Governance Risk and Compliance Summit, hosted by ITWeb.

During the presentation, he reflected on the regulator’s gains and where he believes it can improve, arguing against AI regulation sitting with the InfoReg.

Instead, Snail ka Mtuze supports an independent AI institute or regulator coordinating with the InfoReg on data issues. “Where there are aspects that have to do with data infringements and so forth, an independent AI institute can work together with the Information Regulator.”

Given the time it took to set up the regulator, he was asked if the unavailability of an AI governing body raises concerns, given the fast pace AI.

While South Africa’s draft National AI Policy was withdrawn earlier in the year, he said the urgency of an AI institute is apparent, due to the pace of AI development.

“The president should, by way of proclamation, create this institute and give it certain powers to start setting up so that when the AI policy comes, there’s already an organisation dealing with these matters. I don’t think creating an institute now would hurt, so government should move towards creating this AI institute and then create legislation around it.”

Headed by advocate Pansy Tlakula, the InfoReg was set up to, among other matters, monitor and enforce compliance by public and private bodies with the provisions of POPIA and the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Data privacy legislation POPIA came into force on 1 July 2021, following a year-long grace period for organisations to comply with the Act.

Snail ka Mtuze described POPIA as a strong but improvable law, noting the 2013 legislation is a little behind the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation of 2018. “Europe has five years of experience that we don’t have in the POPIA. Are there gaps for improvement? Most certainly there are.”

He also highlighted questions around juristic persons’ personal information and overlap between POPIA, direct-marketing guidance and the National Consumer Commission.

He touched on the regulator’s milestones, such as the enforcement notices it has issued, withFirst National Bank and a TVET college among the most recent to be found in breach of POPIA.

According to Snail ka Mtuze, private sector organisations have proactively engaged with the regulator, updated systems and trained staff. He emphasised that compliance must reach all employees, including cleaning staff, rather than only executives.

“I think the regulator has done a good job ordering certain organisations to give information to people who wanted to access some groundbreaking matters. Even the State Security Agency had been taken to task at some stage. For example, some of the decisions that the regulator has made, cracking down on its own government department that finances its costs, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. I remember and knew it was going to be a tricky one.

“As early as 2020, the justice department was getting hacked and we were doing these remedial meetings, being nice about it and asking them to please comply. The last term of the regulator, enforcement notices were being issued.

“I sat and said, the state getting sued by the state, and the state is going to pay the money into the fiscus again. What have we achieved? Maybe not much in terms of what it looks like for the public, but the regulator made it clear that everyone needs to comply, whether you're an individual, private sector, or the state.”

On the matric results saga with the Department of Basic Education, he said his views on the matter are public, explaining that he believes that an examination number is personal information. Section one of POPIA makes this clear, he stressed.

“With all due respect to the judges of the Pretoria High Court…they may have just gotten it wrong, but we’ll see what the Supreme Court of Appeal says about that. This is a true test, not just for the regulator, but for the judiciary.”

Under POPIA, organisations must inform the InfoReg if they expose the personal information of data subjects to unauthorised third-parties without their approval.

The Act sets down firm frameworks that companies must abide by to avoid fines, criminal persecution and potential reputation loss. Perpetrators can face fines of up to R10 million or 10 years of imprisonment, depending on the seriousness of the breach.