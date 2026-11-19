Tando Luyaba, CIO at the office of the InfoReg. (Photgraph by Lesley Moyo)

South Africa’s Information Regulator (InfoReg) is stepping up efforts to strengthen its cyber security defences, while increasing the monitoring of security compromises reported by local organisations.

The information watchdog says it is prioritising stronger security safeguards, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and internal cyber-resilience capabilities to protect its systems and the sensitive information entrusted to it.

At the same time, the organisation has invested in its digital reporting platforms and dashboards to provide greater visibility into the local data breach landscape.

Tando Luyaba, CIO at the office of the InfoReg and winner of the 2026 Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa President’s Award for IT Personality, tells ITWeb that protecting the institution's digital environment has become increasingly important as it expands its online regulatory services.

"We have placed greater emphasis on protecting the systems and data entrusted to the regulator. Over the past year, our focus has included identifying emerging risks and areas requiring regulatory attention, strengthening cyber security governance, improving security controls, providing cyber security awareness training to staff, and developing our longer-term cyber security capabilities.

“This work is particularly important for an institution responsible for protecting personal information, as we must lead by example in how we secure our own digital environment," he says.

The regulator, which oversees organisations’ compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), handles sensitive information of local organisations and has a responsibility to demonstrate sound information security practices.

The info watchdog says it received 2 374 security compromise notifications during the 2024/25 financial year, averaging approximately 198 reports a month. This figure highlights the scale of incidents being reported to the watchdog and the growing importance of its monitoring and enforcement role.

Wider security

According to Luyaba, beyond protecting its own systems, the regulator is using its online reporting capabilities to strengthen its oversight of security compromises at external organisations.

He comments that digital platforms have improved the institution's ability to collect information and monitor regulatory activity.

"Online complaints and security compromise reporting have also improved the information available to support regulatory oversight and enforcement. For example, our dashboards are showing an increase in reported security compromises, which helps us identify emerging risks and areas requiring greater attention.

“The regulator has also strengthened its enforcement activities, including the imposition of administrative fines for POPIA violations. Our digital platforms play an important supporting role in these efforts, helping the regulator fulfil its mandate despite its capacity constraints.

"Cyber security is not a once-off project, but an ongoing responsibility that must evolve alongside our digital services and the changing threat landscape. The regulator’s roadmap also requires investment in secure and scalable infrastructure, specialised personnel and stronger data governance.”

Luyaba identifies software developers, systems architects, cyber security specialists, data engineers and artificial intelligence (AI) professionals as critical skills needed to support the institution's future technology ambitions.

“The recent approval of a standalone ICT division, which includes dedicated AI positions, is an important step towards building these capabilities internally. However, sourcing funding to fill the positions remains a top priority.”

The AI factor

Beyond conventional cyber security threats, the regulator is preparing for the security and privacy challenges associated with the growing adoption of AI across government.

The institution, added Luyaba, is exploring AI applications for case management, regulatory intelligence, public assistance and internal productivity. These include analysing security compromise notifications and complaints to identify-related risks.

Section 71 of the POPI Act, which addresses certain decisions based solely on automated processing, is also relevant as AI becomes more widely adopted, he commented.

“We are also looking at internationally recognised frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 42001 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, to inform the development of our AI governance arrangements.

“Some of the safeguards we consider essential include privacy and risk assessments before deploying AI systems, human oversight of decisions affecting individuals, transparency and explainability measures to address algorithmic bias, and appropriate controls over how personal information is processed and shared with third-party AI providers."

The institution is also awaiting the release of SA’s National AI policy, which will help guide its approach to implementing POPIA in areas such as automated decision-making.

Modernisation expands

The cyber security roadmap is unfolding alongside a broader transformation of the regulator's technology environment.

When Luyaba joined the organisation in September 2023, most regulatory services were handled manually. The launch of its e-services platform in May 2024 marked a significant shift towards digital service delivery, he stated.

One of the clearest examples is information officer registrations, which have increased from approximately 10 000 manual registrations in 2024, to around 200 000 registrations today, he continued.

The organisation subsequently introduced online reporting of POPIA complaints in October 2025 and PAIA complaints in January 2026, alongside digital services such as POPIA exemption applications and security compromise reporting.

"Through our internally-developed myRegulator platform, we have automated internal processes, such as case allocation, workflow management, operational reporting and contract management, allowing us to maintain and manage contracts through a centralised digital system."

Several regulatory services are also available through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s (CIPC's) BizPortal platform, contributing to increased uptake of compliance services.

"We started our integration with the CIPC by enabling the regulator's systems to retrieve company information directly from CIPC through an API, rather than requiring organisations to repeatedly provide information that another government institution already holds. More recently, we’ve made several of our regulatory services available directly through CIPC's BizPortal platform.”