Innovation Hub, Ergo boost Gauteng’s digital skills

Innovation Hub CEO Bangani Mpangalasane.

The Innovation Hub has signed a memorandum of understanding with DRDGOLD-owned Ergo Mining to train 50 unemployed youth, and advance entrepreneurship in Gauteng townships.

According to a statement, the training and business incubation programme will focus on equipping young people with skills in the areas of mobile device repairs, data annotation and graphic design.

These training courses will run for six to nine months, with young participants from Ekurhuleni (Duduza and Tsakane townships) and Soweto, and is set to commence next month.

The Innovation Hub says it will run a participant selection process, which will soon be communicated to the target groups.

Bangani Mpangalasane, Innovation Hub CEO, notes: “We are so excited to be entering into partnership with DRDGOLD, as this collaboration will strengthen our commitment to advance the skills force and improve the lives of our youth in Gauteng, to ensure they are able to participate in the mainstream economy.”

The Innovation Hub is a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency. It was established by the Gauteng Provincial Government, through its Department of Economic Development, to promote economic development and competitiveness of Gauteng through fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ergo, a subsidiary of DRDGOLD, is a surface gold tailings retreatment operation, extending from central Johannesburg to Ekurhuleni.

Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2024 reports an unemployment rateof 32.9% for SA as a whole, with the unemployment rate in Gauteng reaching 34.9%.

Youth aged 15 to 34 continue to have the highest unemployment rate at 45.5%, notes the report.

Through its social and labour plan, Ergo says it has committed R2.5 million to the programme.

The partnership seeks to promote innovation, and help build technology-driven businesses that create sustainable jobs that can contribute to enhancing Gauteng’s economy, say the companies.

It also aims to address socio-economic challenges through skills development programmes to support national priorities in line with South Africa’s National Skills Development Strategy.

Wayne Swanepoel, DRDGOLD senior manager: human and social capital, adds: “Ergo Mining is committed to meaningful social investment in our local and host communities. We recognise the importance of empowering the communities around our mining operations with essential fourth industrial revolution skills to enable their participation in and benefit from future business opportunities.

“This programme is part of our social and labour plan aimed at reskilling our communities, reducing unemployment and ultimately alleviating poverty. We are proud to partner with The Innovation Hub to address the digital skills deficit in our area through innovative and forward-thinking programmes and solutions.”