Innovation Hub readies for expansion

The Innovation Hub’s official sod-turning ceremony.

Gauteng’s Innovation Hub is getting an R83.1 million revamp, to enhance capacity to drive industrialisation, technology commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

The Innovation Hub is a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and an agency of the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, which are entities strategically tasked with driving technology innovation in the province.

This week, the hub hosted the sod-turning ceremony to mark the commencement of the Enterprise Building 3 (EB3) public-private partnership (PPP) project.

The EB3 PPP project is infrastructure expansion funded through a PPP, with Absa Bank as the senior funder (R71 million), and Notre Damme Developments, with a R12.1 million equity contribution. The strategic partner and anchor tenant is the Water Research Commission (WRC).

Approximately R2.5 billion is required for the full development of the Innovation Hub infrastructure, reveals a statement.

“This project is designed to deliver a new commercial building that will accelerate the growth of climate innovation ecosystems and advance the establishment of a global water knowledge node anchored at the Innovation Hub precinct,” says CEO Bangani Mpangalasane.

Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile adds: “The Innovation Hub was never meant to be static. It was always intended to grow − to be a dynamic, living ecosystem for research, enterprise development and groundbreaking innovation.

“With the launch of EB3 for our tenant the WRC and the continued development of BioPark phase two, we take one bolder step toward realising that vision.

“These are not just infrastructure projects − they are catalytic investments in Gauteng’s knowledge economy. By leveraging private investment, we are building infrastructure that will catalyse industrialisation and job creation,” comments Maile.

“The value of the WRC in our country’s struggle for water security is immeasurable. South Africa is under significant threat of a lack of sufficient water, while water quality and availability issues are becoming more acute.”

According to Mpangalasane, the EB3 expansion will position the Innovation Hub as a continental leader in technology commercialisation, fostering collaboration between start-ups, researchers and industry.

WRC CEO Dr Jennifer Molwantwa adds: “The notion of public-private partnerships is often spoken of, but this project gives us a tangible opportunity to showcase what true collaboration can achieve.

“In an era where operational costs continue to rise, this partnership offers the WRC a cost-effective solution, strategically located, and with long-term certainty. It aligns perfectly with our vision of innovation in action.

“As we prepare to establish a dedicated resource centre within the precinct, we foresee a significant reduction in procurement and event costs, particularly during stakeholder engagements.

“Beyond that, we are excited to implement sustainable infrastructure innovations, including water-efficient toilets, interim water storage systems, and hybrid energy solutions powered by both solar and Eskom,” says Molwantwa.