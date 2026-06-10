Inside the regulatory war over South Africa’s skies

Mooketsi Mocumi, strategic communications and corporate affairs adviser.

South Africa’s telecommunications sector is preparing for a battle that most consumers still do not fully see coming.

On the surface, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA’s) proposed satellite licensing framework appears to be a technical regulatory process dealing with gateways, user terminals and spectrum fees. In reality, it may become one of the most consequential digital infrastructure decisions the country has made since the licensing of mobile spectrum.

This is not merely about whether companies like Starlink can operate in South Africa. It is about how the country intends to regulate a future where connectivity increasingly comes from space rather than towers on the ground.

And beneath the policy language lies a far more strategic question: how do you create a modern satellite economy without destabilising the terrestrial telecoms sector, which has already invested billions in building South Africa’s digital backbone?

ICASA’s proposed framework introduces a three-tier model covering gateway earth stations, user-terminal networks and space segment registration. On paper, this aligns South Africa with global trends as low-earth orbit constellations become mainstream.

But industry submissions reveal deep fault lines beneath the process.

This is likely to become one of the defining ICT policy debates of the next decade.

Traditional mobile operators argue that satellite providers should not receive what amounts to a lighter regulatory regime while competing for the same customers and services. MTN Group, for example, explicitly warned against a framework that creates “an unfair business and competitive environment” if satellite operators bypass obligations imposed on terrestrial licensees.

That concern is not entirely unreasonable.

South African operators have spent decades investing in fibre, towers, spectrum licences, rural rollout obligations and compliance frameworks. They comply with BEE requirements, RICA obligations, lawful interception capabilities and extensive regulatory conditions.

Satellite entrants, meanwhile, operate globally, often from outside national borders, with fundamentally different infrastructure models.

This is what the industry now refers to as the “level playing field” debate.

The core issue is no longer whether satellite connectivity should exist in South Africa. There is broad agreement that it should. The argument is about whether satellite operators should compete under materially different obligations while delivering similar services.

That tension becomes even more complex when one considers the economics of satellite systems.

Unlike terrestrial mobile networks, satellite constellations operate using highly shareable and asymmetric spectrum architectures. Industry stakeholders argue that applying traditional terrestrial “per MHz” pricing models to satellite systems is technically inappropriate and commercially punitive.

This may sound like an obscure engineering debate, but it has enormous implications.

If South Africa imposes spectrum fee structures that do not align with how modern satellite systems actually function, the country risks discouraging investment in next-generation connectivity infrastructure altogether.

That concern is already visible in operator submissions. Telkom Group noted that some satellite providers had previously relocated gateway infrastructure to neighbouring countries because South African spectrum fees made local deployments commercially unattractive.

The stakes become even higher when one considers what satellite technology is evolving into. This is no longer simply about connecting remote households.

Modern satellite systems increasingly support:

Direct-to-device communication

Industrial IOT

Mining operations

Maritime connectivity

Aircraft broadband

Disaster recovery

Autonomous systems

Hybrid terrestrial-satellite mobile services

In other words, the satellite economy is rapidly converging with the mainstream telecoms economy. That convergence is precisely why this inquiry matters so much.

The proposed framework also exposes another unresolved policy tension in South Africa: the collision between transformation requirements and global digital infrastructure investment.

The 30% historically disadvantaged group ownership requirement remains a significant challenge for foreign satellite operators using global direct-to-consumer business models. The debate is increasingly shifting toward “equity equivalents” − allowing foreign firms to contribute through local investment, skill development and enterprise programmes rather than direct equity participation.

This is likely to become one of the defining ICT policy debates of the next decade. South Africa cannot simultaneously demand rapid infrastructure investment, universal broadband expansion and participation in the global digital economy, while remaining entirely inflexible about how international digital infrastructure companies structure their participation in the local market.

At the same time, relaxing obligations too aggressively risks undermining local operators that have already made massive long-term investments under the existing rules.

That balancing act is now sitting squarely on ICASA’s desk.

There are also uniquely South African considerations at play.

The expansion of satellite services intersects directly with the country’s globally significant astronomy infrastructure, including the Square Kilometre Array in the Northern Cape. Telkom’s submission specifically raises concerns regarding the impact of non-geostationary orbit systems on astronomy operations and spectrum coordination.

This means the debate is no longer just about telecoms policy. It now touches:

Science policy

Industrial competitiveness

Mining digitisation

Rural development

Cyber security

Digital sovereignty

And that may ultimately be the most important insight of all.

South Africa’s satellite licensing inquiry is not merely a technical consultation process. It is the early framework for determining who controls the next layer of national digital infrastructure.

Countries that get this balance right will accelerate rural connectivity, industrial automation and digital economic participation.

The countries that get it wrong may find themselves trapped between outdated regulation and rapidly advancing global infrastructure ecosystems.

South Africa now has to decide which side of that divide it wants to be on.