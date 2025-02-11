Integration is the key to smarter surveillance

Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Security threats are evolving and businesses in South Africa can no longer rely on standalone surveillance systems. According to recent market projections, the local security industry is expected to grow by more than 10% annually through 2029, reflecting the increasing demand for smarter, more proactive security solutions.

Traditional surveillance systems, which once relied on disparate CCTV set-ups, are struggling to keep pace with modern security challenges. Today, businesses need fully integrated surveillance ecosystems that combine high-definition video, AI-driven analytics and real-time monitoring to deliver actionable insights. From smart cities to retail, healthcare and critical infrastructure, the shift towards networked, AI-powered surveillance is redefining security operations.

The rise of intelligent surveillance

Modern security challenges require surveillance systems to go beyond passive monitoring. AI-driven analytics can now detect unusual behaviour, recognise licence plates and even distinguish between a potential threat and normal activity in real-time.

For example, in retail environments, integrated surveillance solutions use video analytics to track movement patterns, helping businesses reduce theft and optimise store layouts. In critical infrastructure, such as power plants or logistics hubs, real-time monitoring systems can detect unauthorised access, automatically trigger alerts and integrate with access control systems. AI-powered security solutions can even help automate compliance reporting, a critical factor for heavily regulated industries like banking and healthcare.

With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, surveillance systems must also incorporate strong cyber security measures. Today’s networked security systems rely on IP-based cameras, cloud storage and remote access capabilities, which make them potential targets for cyber criminals. An integrated approach to surveillance means that both physical and digital security must be prioritised, ensuring encrypted data transmission, secure authentication protocols and proactive network monitoring to prevent breaches.

Reducing barriers to integration

One of the biggest hurdles businesses face when upgrading their surveillance infrastructure is the complexity of integration. Security teams are often dealing with multiple, disconnected systems that do not communicate effectively. This not only creates blind spots but also makes it difficult to respond to threats in real-time.

The industry has responded with open-platform video management software (VMS) solutions that unify surveillance cameras, audio sensors and analytics tools under a single interface. This approach reduces operational silos, streamlines security workflows and allows businesses to scale their surveillance capabilities as needed.

Another important factor in adopting integrated surveillance solutions is data management and storage. The sheer volume of video footage collected daily requires intelligent storage solutions that can prioritise critical events while optimising bandwidth and server capacity. Businesses are increasingly turning to edge computing to process video data closer to the source, reducing latency and allowing for faster threat detection.

With security being a growing concern across industries, local businesses need to adopt a proactive approach to surveillance. Load-shedding, vandalism and rising cyber threats have made integrated, intelligent security systems a necessity. The key lies in choosing technologies that effectively work together, ensuring that surveillance data translates into real-time security decisions.

For businesses looking to enhance their security strategy, understanding how to integrate the right technologies is the first step towards building a smarter, safer environment. By leveraging AI-powered video analytics, cyber security protections and scalable data storage, organisations can ensure that their surveillance infrastructure is not just reactive, but proactively safeguarding people, assets and data.