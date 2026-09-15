Integrity360 invests R55m in CT base and its largest SOC

Integrity360’s largest SOC operation based in Cape Town.

International cyber security group Integrity360 says cyber security skills and job creation are significant reasons behind its R55 million investment in a new Cape Town headquarters. The hub is centred on what the company claims is its largest security operations centre (SOC) within a global footprint spanning 16 locations, including Dublin, Madrid, Rome and Stockholm.

The 40-desk SOC officially opened on 14 September and provides monitoring and incident response for customers across Africa and internationally.

Cape Town became Integrity360’s base two years ago when the group acquired two local cyber security businesses: Grove Group in August 2024 and Nclose in January 2025. It most recently acquired CyberIAM, a cyber security identity specialist services provider.

The company says the facility responds to three pressures: organisation trying to adopt AI safely while defending against AI-driven attacks, a fast-growing population of machine and AI identities that need managing, and regulators placing more responsibility for cyber resilience directly on boards and executives.

The group argues that cyber resilience – the ability to detect, respond to and recover from an attack – is becoming as important as stopping one in the first place.

Security skills demand

The company says the investment will create approximately 100 additional jobs over three years, at a time when South African cyber security skills are in demand both locally and internationally.

“The cyber security skills shortage is pervasive the world over," says Martin Potgieter, regional CTO at Integrity360. "The best way to retain our local talent is to give them world-class and market-leading opportunities right here at home. Integrity360’s investment with this office and SOC is a rare sign of long-term and sustainable growth that benefits both the company and the country it operates in.”

The Cape Town launch adds to a busy run of growth for Integrity360. The company moved into North America in January 2026 through the acquisition of Canadian firm Advantus360, part of a broader expansion now spanning Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and North America.

Martin Potgieter, regional CTO at Integrity360. (Image: Petri Oeschger).

James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, says: “Integrity360’s decision to establish its largest security operations centre globally in Cape Town is a strong vote of confidence in our city and the talent we have here. Investments like this bring capital, create jobs and connect our people to opportunities in a growing global industry.

“Our economic growth mission is to make Cape Town the easiest place to do business in Africa. That means making it easier for businesses to invest, operate and grow by identifying and removing the barriers they face. Our Ease of Doing Business Index helps us measure those barriers and track where we need to improve.”

Ian Brown, CEO and chairman of Integrity360, says: “We really don’t see Cape Town as a satellite office of some sort. The Mother City is where we're putting our biggest security operations centre anywhere in the group, and that's a statement about how seriously we take the skills and the market here. Since we brought Grove and Nclose into the business two years ago, directly investing in this excellence has been the plan: build on what was already a strong local team, not parachute one in.”