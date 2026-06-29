Intelligent networks: How AI is transforming SASE, SD-WAN

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) is rapidly changing the way enterprise networks are designed, managed and secured .

AI is driving the convergence of secure access service edge (SASE) and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) leading to the development of more automated, adaptive, resilient and secure networks for digital environments that are increasingly distributed.

Traditionally, the corporate network and its security operated in what were essentially separate domains − despite the centralisation of security services within corporate data centres. In this scenario, SD-WAN’s role was to prioritise the optimisation of connectivity between branch offices and cloud platforms.

This approach was effective for most situations where applications and users were confined within the traditional network boundary. However, with the widespread adoption of cloud computing, SaaS platforms and hybrid work environments, enterprises are now experiencing a shift in traffic flows that highlights the drawbacks of traditional network architectures.

In this light, SASE is able to play a key role by implementing security inspection and policy enforcement at remote cloud edge locations, ensuring secure and optimised traffic flow closer to the user. This model utilises zero trust architecture, which prioritises access decisions based on identity, device posture and contextual risk over physical location alone.

Ultimately, the convergence of AI, SD-WAN and SASE represents a broader transformation in enterprise networking.

This enables organisations to implement granular, session-based security policies across highly distributed environments without negatively affecting performance or the user experience.

Today, AI is becoming increasingly central to the operation and effectiveness of the corporate network. According to Denise Dubie, a respected editor with 30 years of experience writing about the global technology industry, AI is expected to significantly influence SD-WAN deployments.

She notes that generative AI capabilities will improve how enterprise IT teams deploy and manage SD-WAN infrastructures, while the demands of AI workloads themselves will influence future connectivity strategies.

AI-powered SD-WAN platforms are already able to analyse network traffic patterns in real-time and automatically select the most efficient routing paths. This helps reduce latency, congestion and packet loss, while improving the performance of cloud-based applications such as VOIP, video conferencing and SaaS platforms.

The ability to dynamically prioritise business-critical traffic is becoming increasingly important as enterprises depend more heavily on cloud services and real-time collaboration tools.

The growing use of AI workloads − the increasing amount of computing tasks and network activity generated by AI applications and systems − is also changing the demands placed on enterprise networks.

AI applications often require high bandwidth, low latency and consistent performance, particularly where real-time data processing or large-scale model training is involved. As a result, SD-WAN technologies are evolving to support more intelligent traffic engineering and application-aware networking.

Brandon Butler, a senior research manager at International Data Corporation, a leading global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, observes that the integration of advanced security services within SD-WAN platforms is becoming a major industry priority as organisations seek stronger network protection. This convergence allows businesses to simplify infrastructure while improving visibility and control across distributed environments.

Against the backdrop of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, AI is also playing a critical role in strengthening SASE security frameworks. By continuously analysing network activity and user behaviour, AI-driven systems can identify anomalies that may indicate malware infections, phishing attempts, insider threats or unauthorised access attempts.

Machine learning further enhances SASE platforms by enabling security models to continuously adapt to emerging threats. Unlike traditional signature-based security approaches, AI-powered systems can identify suspicious patterns and behaviours even when threats have not previously been encountered.

AI-driven firewalls, automated zero-trust policy enforcement and intelligent access controls all contribute to stronger protection against a wide variety of attacks.

Another important development is the emergence of self-healing network capabilities. AI-enabled SD-WAN and SASE platforms can automatically detect, diagnose and resolve many performance issues without human intervention.

Predictive analytics allow potential faults or congestion points to be identified before they impact users, while automated remediation tools reduce downtime and improve overall network resilience.

AI presents another key advantage − faster troubleshooting. AI systems can rapidly analyse telemetry data from across the network to identify root causes and recommend corrective actions almost instantly. This reduces the operational burden on IT teams, while accelerating issue resolution in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

AI is also able to simplify policy management and regulatory compliance. Automated enforcement of access controls, security configurations and compliance requirements enables organisations to manage increasingly complex infrastructures more efficiently. This is especially valuable for enterprises operating across multiple geographic regions or handling sensitive customer and financial data.

One of the most persistent challenges facing organisations today is gaining full visibility into network performance and security postures. AI-driven analytics integrated within SD-WAN and SASE platforms provide far deeper insights into traffic flows, application behaviour and security events than ever before.

Importantly, AI enables networks to become increasingly adaptive over time. By learning from patterns across users, devices and applications, AI-driven platforms can continuously refine routing decisions, optimise bandwidth allocation and improve threat detection accuracy. This creates networks that are not only more efficient, but also more resilient in the face of rapidly-evolving operational and security demands.

The integration of AI into SD-WAN and SASE solutions is therefore delivering far more than operational efficiency. It is able to support scalable, intelligent and secure network architectures that align with the requirements and demands of modern digital businesses.

As AI-powered SD-WAN and SASE solutions increasingly become the industry standard, organisations will require specialist expertise to evaluate, deploy and manage these technologies effectively.

Ultimately, the convergence of AI, SD-WAN and SASE represents a broader transformation in enterprise networking. Networks are evolving from static infrastructure into intelligent, adaptive platforms capable of supporting the performance, security and scalability demands of the modern digital economy.