InterSystems READY 2025 Summit to spotlight generative AI, next-generation healthcare innovation in Africa

Are you ready for the InterSystems READY 2025 Summit.

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider managing more than 1 billion health records globally, will host its flagship READY 2025 Summit in South Africa this September, bringing together healthcare leaders, partners and innovators to explore how artificial intelligence (AI), interoperability and advanced data platforms are reshaping the future of care delivery across Africa.

The READY 2025 Summit will feature a diverse line-up of sessions, including 'Painting the future of AI in healthcare' with Dr Rami Riman, Director of Clinical and Business Improvements at InterSystems, another on how 'AI starts with healthy data', and a dedicated healthcare panel exploring how interoperability and partnerships can reshape care delivery across Africa. Attendees will also hear from Gokhan Uluderya, Director of Product Management for Data Platforms, on how healthcare systems can build resilient data foundations, as well as a session on a private health information exchange initiative, presented by Dr Allan Sweidan, CEO of Ajuda Health, and a guest address from Jane Simmonds, Founder and Executive Director of the NFP, goGOGOgo, on making a difference in the broader African landscape.

Speaking ahead of the event, Henry Adams, Country Manager for InterSystems South Africa, said: “READY 2025 is about more than technology. It is about reimagining healthcare systems for resilience, sustainability and impact. From generative AI to real-world interoperability, we want to show the industry how these innovations can be applied to solve challenges that are unique to Africa while still aligning with global best practice.”

Globally, generative AI is being hailed as a catalyst for clinical transformation. At READY 2025, discussions will move beyond the hype to explore how AI, interoperability and predictive analytics can improve usability, clinician experience and patient safety. Sessions will look at the growing role of healthy data in powering meaningful insights, as well as strategies to address issues such as clinician burnout, fragmented systems and the need for stronger data foundations.

“There is a lot of noise around AI, but the real story is how it empowers analytics and decision-making,” added Adams. “At InterSystems, we are helping healthcare organisations across Africa turn data into a living asset, supporting predictive healthcare, stronger partnerships and, ultimately, better patient outcomes.”

In addition to READY 2025, InterSystems will once again participate in the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) Conference and the PathRed Conference, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to advancing interoperability, collaboration and healthcare innovation across the region.