Introducing Arctic Wolf AI Security Assistant: Providing value for security operations for beta customers

Arctic Wolf recently introduced its AI Security Assistant, a cutting-edge generative AI security assistant designed to enhance security operations within the Aurora Platform. This innovative tool is now in beta and promises to deliver deeper security expertise instantly to users.

What is the AI Security Assistant?

The AI Security Assistant is an interactive security assistant that leverages generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) to provide added context and assistance within the Arctic Wolf Unified Portal. It allows for natural language interaction, enabling customers to ask questions and gain more context about their security environment.

The value of AI Security Assistant

The primary value proposition of the AI Security Assistant lies in its ability to provide faster answers and more self-service capabilities for customers. It achieves this by offering a chat window where customers can inquire about various aspects of their environment and receive instant, informed responses from the AI Security Assistant.

Recent skills released

The most recent updates to the AI Security Assistant include several key skills that enhance its functionality:

Ticket summary: Users can now ask the AI Security Assistant to summarise tickets and identify relationships between them, streamlining the process of understanding and managing security incidents. Threat bulletin summary: The AI Security Assistant can summarise threat bulletins, providing users with a quick overview of critical information without the need to delve into detailed reports. CVE and KB explainer: The AI Security Assistant can explain common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) and Microsoft Knowledge Base (KB) articles, helping users understand the implications of specific vulnerabilities and how to address them. Security Journey summary: Users can receive summaries of action items from their current Security Journey, ensuring they stay on top of necessary steps to enhance their security posture.

These skills are designed to reduce investigation times, improve understanding of threat activity and severity, and provide alert summarisation and visualisations for easier comprehension and action.

Benefits for customers

By integrating the AI Security Assistant into their security operations, customers can benefit from:

Enhanced context: The AI Security Assistant provides clear explanations of threat activity and severity, to help users act swiftly and confidently.

The AI Security Assistant provides clear explanations of threat activity and severity, to help users act swiftly and confidently. Improved efficiency: By automating the summarisation of tickets, threat bulletins and other security-related information, the AI Security Assistant significantly reduces time spent on understanding security incidents.

By automating the summarisation of tickets, threat bulletins and other security-related information, the AI Security Assistant significantly reduces time spent on understanding security incidents. Increased confidence: With instant access to detailed security insights and guidance, users can make more informed decisions regarding their security posture.

Conclusion

The Arctic Wolf AI Security Assistant represents a significant advancement in security operations, offering a powerful tool that combines the strengths of generative AI with the specific needs of security professionals. As it continues to evolve through its beta phase, incorporating feedback from users and expanding its skillset, it is poised to become an indispensable asset for Arctic Wolf customers seeking to bolster their security capabilities.

A complimentary ITWeb webinar will be brought to you in partnership with Arctic Wolf on 9 September 2025 | online.

Join Arctic Wolf to discover how a managed, AI-powered endpoint solution can cut through the noise, stop advanced threats before they spread and keep your business safe, today and into the future.

Click here.