iOCO Technology Group strengthens public sector leadership with appointment of Ntutule Tshenye

Ntutule Tshenye, Business Executive: Public Sector at iOCO Technology Group.

iOCO Technology Group, which positions itself as a leading end-to-end digital transformation specialist, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ntutule Tshenye as Business Executive: Public Sector. In this role, Tshenye will report to co-CEO, Dennis Venter, and Chief Executive: Intelligent Technology Solutions, Conrad Blignaut.

Tshenye is a highly experienced senior executive with over 25 years of leadership across the private, public and development sectors. His expertise spans complex solution sales, client relationship management and strategic advisory roles across Africa, Europe, North America and Asia. This international exposure has equipped him with a deep understanding of diverse business cultures and the ability to navigate varied market dynamics effectively.

He has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, Samsung Electronics Africa, Philips HealthTech Southern Africa and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), among others. Throughout his career, Tshenye has led initiatives that bridge technology innovation with public service delivery and has also spearheaded business-to-government (B2G), business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) programmes across multiple territories.

“We are delighted to welcome Ntutule to the iOCO leadership team. His extensive experience across private and public sectors, along with his track record in leading large-scale transformations, aligns perfectly with our strategy to support government and state-owned entities on their digital modernisation journeys. His leadership will further strengthen iOCO’s position as a trusted technology partner to the public sector,” said Conrad Blignaut, Chief Executive: Intelligent Technology Solutions.

Tshenye’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for iOCO Technology Group, following a period of strong financial recovery and renewed strategic focus. The company’s 2025 half-year results (for the period ended 31 January 2025) marked a return to profitability for the first time in three years, highlighting the success of its business transformation and disciplined execution strategy.

This performance underscores iOCO Technology Group’s focus on building strong, future-fit leadership to sustain its growth trajectory. Strengthening the Public Sector portfolio remains central to the group’s long-term strategy of driving digital modernisation, enhanced service delivery and inclusive economic growth. Tshenye’s appointment embodies this vision, bringing the depth of experience, strategic insight and relationships required to expand iOCO’s impact across government and state-owned entities.

“I am honoured to lead iOCO's Public Sector business, where we are committed to driving impactful digital transformation across government institutions. Our mission is to empower public entities with innovative, sustainable technology solutions that enhance service delivery and improve the lives of citizens,” commented Tshenye.