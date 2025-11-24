IQbusiness cuts jobs, shakes up management

Rob Godlonton has been appointed as chief executive officer of IQbusiness.

Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness has concluded its restructuring exercise, which resulted in some employees losing their jobs.

As it closes the restructuring chapter, the company also announced some management changes. This sees the appointment of Rob Godlonton as chief executive officer, succeeding Adam Craker, as part of a planned leadership transition that supports the company’s 2030 strategy.

In an interview with ITWeb last week, Alan Dickson, outgoing group CEO of Reunert, the parent company of IQbusiness, said the business unit, especially the consulting business, faced a number of challenges in the financial year.

The interview followed JSE-listed Reunert publishing its financial results for the year ended 30 September.

Reunert Group completed the merger of its subsidiaries – IQbusiness and +OneX – into a business and technology services “digital integrator” last year.

This, after Reunert had announced earlier that it was looking to merge its subsidiaries into a single client-focused business, that brought together almost 1 500 team members.

Under the deal, IQbusiness formed part of the Solutions and Systems Integration cluster of Reunert ICT. Since July 2023, both companies had co-existed as subsidiaries in this cluster.

The merged entity combined leadership teams, with Adam Cracker appointed as CEO. Rob Godlonton and René Bredenkamp from +OneX were named managing partner of Solutions Services Group and chief financial officer of IQbusiness, respectively.

Consulting woes

According to Dickson, the old solutions business, +OneX, had a good year and delivered on its results, while some of the new age digital transformation (cloud and software) also had a solid performance.

“Two-thirds of the business did well but the one-third that had a challenge was the consulting business, which plays primarily in the large corporate space – they have a large exposure in the banking space as well as healthcare. That’s very much an enterprise play.”

Dickson said that lower interest rates had affected the banking sector, noting that institutions were forced to “control costs deliberately” in response.

He said the broader economic environment had been sluggish this year, with longer sales cycles and lower sales in that part of the business.

“Although people are our key resource, when they are not fully utilised, you end up with thinner margins and that’s what happened in that business. The lower volumes ended up with under-recoveries, and when we looked forward and we started looking at the increased influence of technologies such as AI [artificial intelligence], we did a strategic review of where we would want to position ourselves in the consulting business in to the future,” said Dickson.

“We then reorganised that business but, unfortunately, we had some losses of jobs, but we were looking to streamline the business to make sure we are fit-for-purpose on what the future requires and also from the perspective of economic activities that are expected in South Africa.

“All of the restructuring is complete and all the costs associated with it are accounted for in the 2025 financial year. We are going into the new year on a clean slate and we are already starting to see the benefits of the restructuring.”

Mohini Moodley, group human capital and sustainability executive director at Reunert, confirmed during the interview that about 30 employees were retrenched as a result of the restructuring at IQbusiness.

Adam Cracker, outgoing CEO of IQbusiness.

Digital integrator

Announcing the executive changes, IQbusiness says new CEO Godlonton brings extensive experience in leading high-growth technology and consulting businesses.

He currently serves as managing partner of the Solutions Services Group, and leads iqx. He formerly served as CEO of +OneX, where he oversaw a period of rapid expansion and established the business as a force within South Africa’s digital and technology landscape, says the firm.

Since joining IQbusiness, it adds, Godlonton has been instrumental in strengthening the solutions portfolio, deepening client engagement, and helping to build a unified digital platform across the business.

Despite tough macro-economic conditions, IQbusiness says it enters this next phase with positive trading momentum, a clear growth agenda, and an increasingly integrated set of digital, consulting and technology capabilities.

“It has been an honour to serve as CEO of IQbusiness for the past 15 years,” says Craker, outgoing CEO. “We have built a resilient, purpose-driven organisation with a defined role as a digital integrator in South Africa and the region. With our 2030 strategy in place − and with the strong backing of Reunert and Drona − this is the right moment to hand over the baton.”

Craker will remain a significant and committed shareholder, the company notes, adding that following a brief handover period, he will begin a new chapter and deepen his involvement in Jozi My Jozi, the inner-city revitalisation initiative he co-founded, where IQbusiness continues to play an active partnership role.

“Adam has been instrumental in shaping IQbusiness into a leading digital and consulting business within the Reunert ICT segment,” says Graeme Eddey, CEO of Reunert ICT.

“We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind. Rob is an exceptional and respected leader, and we are fully confident in him and the executive team as they guide the business into its next chapter.”

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO,” says Godlonton. “Our strategy is clear, and our commitment to clients, partners and our people remains steadfast. We will continue to focus on delivery, innovation and meaningful impact as we build on the strong platform established over many years.”

The leadership transition is already in progress, with Craker supporting Godlonton and the executive team through a structured handover.