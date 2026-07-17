Is 'we're experiencing higher than normal volumes' becoming the new normal?

Being busy should not be an excuse for poor customer service. (Image: Camsoft)

This morning I experienced something we've all become accustomed to, says Mark Annett, Head of CRM Sales at Camsoft CRM Solutions.

I e-mailed a medical provider and, within seconds, received an automated response thanking me for my e-mail and politely informing me that their support desk was experiencing exceptionally high volumes. My enquiry would be answered... eventually.

A little later, I called my bank. Before I spoke to a human being, I was treated to the familiar soundtrack of hold music, interrupted every few moments by a reassuring voice telling me that they were "currently experiencing higher than normal call volumes".

I couldn't help but smile.

I thought, busy is good.

If you're receiving more enquiries, more support requests and more customers wanting to do business with you, that's generally a sign that your business is healthy. Increased demand is something most companies dream about.

But then another thought struck me.

If this has been happening for years, can we still honestly call it "higher than normal"?

At what point does higher than normal simply become... normal?

Growth shouldn't hurt customer experience

Many businesses work incredibly hard to attract new customers.

Marketing campaigns.

Sales teams.

Referral programmes.

Advertising.

Social media.

Yet once those customers finally reach out, they are often met with delays, long queues and uncertainty.

Imagine inviting guests to dinner and then asking them to wait on the pavement for an hour before opening the front door.

Every unanswered e-mail, every long wait on hold and every delayed response quietly chips away at the confidence customers have in your business.

Throwing more people at the problem isn't always the answer

The obvious response is to hire more staff.

Sometimes that's exactly what's needed.

But staffing is expensive, recruitment takes time and simply adding more people to an inefficient process often just creates a larger inefficient process.

The real question should be:

How can we help our existing teams work smarter?

That's where modern CRM systems and artificial intelligence are changing the game.

Every customer deserves to feel like they're first in the queue

A modern CRM platform like Maximizer CRM doesn't simply store customer information.

It becomes the central nervous system of your customer service operation.

Every e-mail.

Every phone call.

Every support case.

Every document.

Every previous conversation.

It's all available in one place, giving staff immediate context instead of forcing them to search through inboxes, shared drives or handwritten notes.

The result?

Faster responses.

More accurate answers.

Less frustration – for both customers and employees.

AI isn't replacing people. It's removing friction.

AI is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable members of the customer service team.

Imagine AI automatically:

Creating support cases from incoming e-mails.

Identifying the customer and linking their complete history.

Prioritising urgent enquiries.

Suggesting responses based on previous cases.

Summarising lengthy e-mail conversations.

Routing requests to the correct department.

Alerting managers before service levels begin slipping.

Instead of replacing customer service staff, AI removes repetitive administration so people can spend their time solving problems and building relationships.

That's where humans add the greatest value.

Busy should be a competitive advantage

Being busy is something to celebrate.

But only if your customers feel looked after.

Companies that continue relying on disconnected systems and manual processes will find that growth eventually becomes painful.

Companies that invest in better systems, integrated customer information and intelligent automation will discover something remarkable:

As enquiry volumes grow, customer satisfaction can grow too.

The question every business should ask

The next time your customers hear the words:

"We're currently experiencing higher than normal volumes..."

Ask yourself one simple question.

Is the problem really that you're busy?

Or is it that your systems were never designed for the level of success you've achieved?

Camsoft CRM Solutions has spent decades helping organisations turn customer service into a competitive advantage using Maximizer CRM. By combining a powerful CRM platform with today's AI-driven automation, businesses can respond faster, work smarter and deliver the kind of service customers remember – for all the right reasons.

Because being busy should never become an excuse for poor customer service. It should be the reason you invest in making it exceptional.