IT channel, MSPs can secure future of SA’s SMEs

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

I have many friends who have taken the leap to open their own businesses. Like most entrepreneurs, they are masters of their craft, whether it’s marketing, consulting, or strategy . But when it comes to the “tech stuff” they often rely on a tech-savvy cousin or a “set it and forget it” approach.

They view IT as an onerous obligation rather than a strategic asset , and unfortunately, the expertise required to secure that IT is often lacking.

In South Africa, this isn't just a niche problem; it’s a national economic risk . Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the literal cornerstone of our economy, making up over 90% of formalised businesses and contributing between 34% and 40% of our GDP.

These businesses provide jobs for roughly 50% to 60% of our country’s workforce. Yet, they are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs of a new, high-speed digital war.

I’ve watched as my friends navigate a landscape where digital payments are the norm, making them prime targets for AI-enabled fraud, which soared by 456% last year alone. Criminals are now using deepfakes and sophisticated generative AI to evade traditional alerts, contributing to a R5.3 billion fraud problem in South Africa stemming from SIM swaps, phishing and identity theft.

The modern MSP is evolving beyond simple help-desk support into a guardian of digital trust.

For a small business, the stakes aren't just “downtime” − they are existential. The average loss for a small business breach is estimated at roughly R2.2 million, and a staggering 60% of small businesses close their doors within six months of a significant cyber attack.

When I talk to these business owners, the sentiment is always the same: they want enterprise-grade protection, but they cannot afford the enterprise-grade price tag. They need a way to protect client data and banking credentials without a massive capital outlay.

This is where the concept of “armed response for IT” becomes a game-changer. In South Africa, we all understand how physical armed response works. You pay a monthly fee to a third-party that monitors your assets in the background. If a sensor trips, they respond. You don't need to be a security expert; you just need to know that someone has your back.

I believe we need to apply that exact same logic to the digital world. We need affordable cyber security tools that perform checks and balances in the background, providing a "digital patrol" that responds to threats before they become catastrophes.

This shift requires moving from reactive defence to predictive resilience. It’s about more than just a firewall; it’s about having a system that assumes an attack will happen and is designed to recover in minutes rather than months.

As some sources point out, attackers only need to score once, whereas we, as defenders, have to be perfect 100% of the time. For a small business owner, that perfection is impossible to achieve alone.

The real magic happens in the “response”. The market is beginning to realise that a new piece of software won't save them; they need a partner. In fact, the cyber security managed services market is outgrowing the product market, with managed services forecast to grow by 30% in 2025, compared to only 10% for software products.

Most importantly, remediation services are exploding at a rate of over 145%. This tells us that small businesses are no longer just looking for a “digital lock” on the door; they are looking for the “armed response” team that can actually fix the mess when the alarm goes off.

Managed service providers (MSPs) are the elite forces in this scenario. While SMEs suffer from a “talent paradox” − where they need expert judgement but can't find or afford it − MSPs provide that concentrated expertise.

The modern MSP is evolving beyond simple help-desk support into a guardian of digital trust. They are moving toward “outcome-driven security” − focusing on the two metrics that keep business owners awake: minimising operational downtime and total incident loss.

By leveraging AI-powered platforms, MSPs can now match “machine-speed” threats with machine-speed defences. They provide the “R” − the response and remediation − that handles everything from isolating affected endpoints in milliseconds, to restoring systems from immutable backups.

They turn a chaotic breach into a “manageable incident”. To the MSPs across South Africa: We are standing before a massive, underserviced market. While many focus on chasing the “elephants” − the large enterprise accounts − the 90% of businesses that form the backbone of our economy are often left with “best-effort” security.

Customer churn is increasing because small businesses are leaving basic IT providers in search of operational maturity. Are you prepared to be the “armed response” these businesses desperately need?

The opportunity is not just in selling a licence, but in providing the peace of mind that comes from a resilience scorecard. If we can solve the “enterprise price tag” problem with scalable, automated “patrol” services, we don't just grow our own bottom lines − we secure the future of the South African economy.

It’s time to stop treating small business security as a “side-door” and start providing the frontline protection they deserve.