ITR Technology secures multiple global awards at 2025 ManageEngine Partner Meet, reinforcing its leadership as a high-performance enterprise IT partner in SA

Proud moment for ITR Technology. Multiple global awards at the 2025 ManageEngine Partner Meet reflecting their sustained growth, enterprise impact, and leadership in South Africa’s IT landscape. This recognition underscores their ability to execute, scale, and deliver measurable value across industries.

ITR Technology received multiple awards at the 2025 ManageEngine Partner Meet, held in Chennai, India. The annual event recognises outstanding partner performance across global regions within the ManageEngine ecosystem.

As the exclusive distributor of ManageEngine solutions in South Africa, ITR Technology was honoured for achievements spanning revenue growth, enterprise deal execution and event excellence during the 2025 financial year.

In the FSO Solutions category, ITR Technology was recognised with:

Revenue Titans 2025

Million Club 2025

Event Excellors 2025

In addition, the company was named Enterprise Deal Champion in the UEMS solution category, recognising excellence in securing and executing high-value enterprise engagements.

The awards acknowledge consistent commercial performance, strategic enterprise engagement and strong partner enablement throughout the financial year. Together, they reflect ITR Technology’s ability to execute across multiple growth areas while maintaining alignment with customer and partner priorities for nearly two decades.

The recognition follows a year of accelerated enterprise adoption across South Africa, particularly in identity security, IT service management, observability and governance-driven IT solutions. Increased demand from the public sector, higher education and corporate organisations has reinforced the need for scalable, integrated platforms supported by local technical expertise and structured partner support.

By combining commercial strength with technical depth and long-term customer alignment, ITR Technology continues to scale its impact across complex enterprise IT environments. The 2025 accolades signal sustained momentum and reinforce the company’s standing as a trusted, performance-driven partner within the South African enterprise IT landscape.