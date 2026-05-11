ITR Technology steps up for Yenzani Children’s Home with essential donations

ITR Technology recently visited Yenzani Children’s Home in Midrand, contributing essential appliances, blankets, and goodie bags for the children.

As part of its ongoing commitment to vulnerable children and the organisations that care for them, ITR Technology has donated essential electronic appliances along with treats and warm blankets to Yenzani Children’s Home in Midrand.

The donation forms part of ITR Technology’s continued commitment to making a positive impact beyond the technology industry by supporting communities and organisations that create safe, nurturing environments for children in need.

Yenzani Children’s Home, founded in 2002, provides a loving and stable home for orphaned, abandoned, abused and neglected children. The organisation focuses on creating a family-oriented environment where children can heal, grow and thrive into confident young adults.

ITR Technology recently visited Yenzani Children’s Home in Midrand, contributing essential appliances, blankets, and goodie bags for the children.

The donation will help the home in managing daily operations more efficiently, helping provide comfort and dignity to the children in their care. For the team at ITR Technology, the experience was both humbling and impactful, highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility and collective community support.

“At ITR Technology, we believe real impact starts when businesses use their resources to uplift the communities around them. Seeing the direct difference this donation can make reminded us that even small acts of support can go a long way,” said Philip Slimowitz, CEO of ITR Technology.

The visit served as a meaningful reminder that impact extends beyond business, highlighting the importance of community support, care, and creating moments of comfort and joy for children in need.

Yenzani, which means “make it happen” in isiZulu, continues to rely on the support of donors, volunteers and corporate partners to sustain its mission of protecting and empowering children in crisis.

ITR Technology encourages other businesses and individuals to join in supporting Yenzani Children’s Home. Whether through donations, volunteering or partnerships, every contribution helps create a brighter future for children in need. To get involved or learn more, visit the Yenzani Children’s Home website.