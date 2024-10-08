ITWeb Africa editor Mungadze wins tech journo of the year award

ITWeb Africa editor Samuel Mungadze.

Samuel Mungadze, ITWeb Africa editor, was on Saturday named Tech Journalist of the Year at the Empire Partner Foundation (EPF) Tech Awards 2024.

The event honours exceptional talent and innovation within South Africa’s rapidly-evolving tech landscape.

The event, held in Johannesburg, brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators to celebrate ground-breaking technological advancements and highlight the critical role of youth in shaping Africa’s future.

Mungadze joined ITWeb in June 2019 as a senior news journalist and was appointed ITWeb Africa editor in March 2023.

He previously worked for I-Net Bridge, Business Day, ITNews Africa, SABC Africa and The African Bulletin.

At ITWeb Africa, he covers various tech topics, including broadband, emerging technologies, start-ups, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, telecoms and cloud computing.

The EPF Tech Journalist of the Year Award recognises a journalist who has made an impact and influenced the tech industry through story-telling that enhances Africa’s technology sector.

The award is based on nominations from the tech industry, including executives.

Breaking news

“This is confirmation of the work we do; we are building a strong African ecosystem and, as journalists, we help bring information to the people,” comments Mungadze.

“In the last 12 months, ITWeb and its sister publication ITWeb Africa have broken some of the important tech news that shaped the industry.”

He says these include the appointment of Jorge Mendes as CEO of mobile operator Cell C, as well as the biometrics tender irregularities at Airports Company South Africa.

“We will continue to tell the tech stories to build South Africa and Africa. I am grateful to the ITWeb family that believed in me and my capability to bring value to the team. Thanks to Glenda van Zyl, Ranka Jovanovic, Adrian Hinchcliffe, Admire Moyo, and the whole ITWeb family. Together we can do more; the award is for the team not one person.

“This was a nomination from the tech industry and that makes it special; that shows we are doing something right to build the African tech ecosystem.”

Says Hinchcliffe, ITWeb editor-in-chief: “It’s a great achievement and an honour that one of our journalists has been celebrated with this award. I think this recognition from EPF confirms what ITWeb has known for a long time – Sam is an excellent journalist who has a nose for news, follows the story and is at the forefront of setting the standards of journalism in the tech industry.”

In her keynote speech during the awards ceremony, Joanna Govender, CEO of EPF, emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, quoting Nelson Mandela’s timeless belief that “the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow”.

She urged the audience to invest in young people by equipping them with the skills and opportunities necessary to lead Africa into a prosperous future.

“Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world, and by investing in our youth, we invest in the future of Africa,” Govender stated, reflecting on EPF’s commitment to nurturing talent that will drive the continent’s growth.

EPF notes the awards event not only celebrated technological achievements, but also underscored South Africa’s need to foster local talent, encouraging young innovators to create solutions that rival global giants like Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

Govender highlighted the importance of creating platforms for growth and scalability, to ensure South Africa leads in tech innovation across the continent.

Inspiring stories

Govender praised previous award winners, saying many have achieved remarkable milestones in their ventures since last year’s event.

“Their stories inspire us and affirm that this platform can be a powerful catalyst for growth. Building on that momentum, we are more committed than ever to creating an environment where innovators are acknowledged, empowered and supported.”

The theme of collaboration was central to the evening, with Govender quoting the African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” She emphasised that EPF’s success over the last eight years is rooted in collaboration and partnerships, which have driven impactful change and lasting success.

Govender also announced EPF’s expansion into Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Zambia, marking a milestone in the foundation’s mission to create a Pan-African tech ecosystem.

“This is just the beginning,” she declared, as EPF looks to continue its efforts in fostering innovation and supporting youth-led tech solutions across the continent.

In her closing remarks, Govender reminded the audience of Africa’s immense potential, driven by the youngest and fastest-growing population in the world. She spoke of Africa’s resilience and the importance of home-grown solutions in overcoming challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“This is a call to action – to unite as Africans and embrace the responsibility of future-proofing our continent together. Let’s rise beyond national boundaries and come together, not just as Mzansi, but as One Africa, working in solidarity to chart our own destiny.”